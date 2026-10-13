The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Hall, Woodford win Nobel prize for work on how to stabilize economies

Woodford and Hall are frequently name-checked by the world's top central banks which, after a 2022 inflation surge in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, are currently grappling with the energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander (Reuters)
Stockholm
Tue, October 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Ellen Moons (center), Chair of the Prize Committee John Hassler (left) and Member of the Prize Committee and expert Timo Boppart announce US economists Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford as the winners of the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 12, 2026. Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Ellen Moons (center), Chair of the Prize Committee John Hassler (left) and Member of the Prize Committee and expert Timo Boppart announce US economists Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford as the winners of the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 12, 2026. (AFP/Jonathan Nackstrand)

U

S academics Robert Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel economics prize on Monday for decades of work developing ground-up models currently used by central banks and finance ministries across the world to stabilize economies.

"With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume," John Hassler, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a statement.

Woodford and Hall are frequently name-checked by the world's top central banks which, after a 2022 inflation surge in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, are currently grappling with the energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

One of the laureates' key insights is that economies could only be kept on an even keel by taking into account the millions of decisions made at a micro-level by households and businesses, rather than by using top-down theories of how economies work.

"Authorities shouldn't view stabilization of the economy as an exercise that is simply conducted by people pulling levers to control the economy independently of what people in the economy understand about this," Columbia University's Woodford, 70, told a news conference.

In contrast to the oil shocks of the 1970s, when central banks struggled to combat sky-high inflation, Woodford said the new framework was useful during the global financial crisis of the late-2000s to bolster traditional tools of monetary policy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"Making more explicit statements about the likely future path of interest rate policy, as opposed to relying on simply being able to cut interest rates further immediately, that was an important part of the policy response in the years from 2009 onward," he said.

Beyond so-called "forward guidance" on the future path of monetary policy, the work of Woodford - and Hall, 83, at Stanford University – promoted other concepts used today such as the idea of "sticky" inflation when price changes lag changes in demand.

Another is the "output gap", a measure of demand pressure building up in an economy and how efficiently resources are being used, with the goal of stabilization policy being to steer that gap towards zero.

Hall has served as adviser to the US Treasury Department, the Justice Department and the Federal Reserve Board.

His insight in a 1978 paper that household decisions on consumption are a perfect indicator of their expectations was used by Woodford in a model on how consumption is determined.

Hall called the prize "a wonderful surprise" in a statement.

"I've spent my career trying to understand how the economy works," he said. "When I thought I had a new idea, the next step was to find out whether it was actually new, whether it was right, and whether it mattered."

Woodford also showed that central banks can stimulate or suppress economic activity by adjusting interest rates, rather than just by the amount of money in circulation.

Such concepts remain core to central banking today. Forward guidance became especially important after the 2008 financial crisis, when rates were near zero or even negative and standard monetary policy seemed to be out of ammunition.

Now, however, some are questioning how relevant it is given the amount of uncertainty in the global economy – with new US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh a notable sceptic.

The economics prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final award to be given out this year and is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

First awarded in 1969, it is not one of the original five awards created in the 1895 will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, but was established by Sweden's central bank.

The majority of previous laureates have been from the United States. Only three women have ever won, most recently Claudia Goldin in 2023 for work on how gender has affected pay and employment over time in the United States.

Last year's winners, Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, won for work on "creative destruction" and how new technology and production methods can boost growth and living standards.

Popular

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Related Article

Hall, Woodford win Nobel prize for work on how to stabilize economies

Claudia Goldin of the US wins Nobel Economics Prize

Bernanke: Depression scholar who faced global financial crisis

Popular

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

More in Business

 View more
Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Ellen Moons (center), Chair of the Prize Committee John Hassler (left) and Member of the Prize Committee and expert Timo Boppart announce US economists Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford as the winners of the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 12, 2026.
Economy

Hall, Woodford win Nobel prize for work on how to stabilize economies
Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on July 22, 2026.
Markets

Seoul, Tokyo stocks plunge as Asia suffers fresh tech rout
High-rise buildings are pictured on Nov. 4, 2025, in Jakarta’s business district.
Companies

Foreign banks seek stronger foothold in RI amid consolidation push

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo’s drive for stability turns House into rubber stamp
Labor and politics: President Prabowo Subianto (at podium) gestures on Friday, May 1, 2026, while delivering a speech in front of thousands of workers during Labor Day celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) park in Jakarta.
Editorial

A much-needed balance
High-rise buildings stand in Jakarta’s business district, Indonesia, November 4, 2025.
Companies

Foreign banks seek stronger foothold in RI amid consolidation push

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Widespread blackout hits Batam, disrupts public services
Academia

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia
Economy

Hall, Woodford win Nobel prize for work on how to stabilize economies
Markets

Seoul, Tokyo stocks plunge as Asia suffers fresh tech rout
Academia

Indonesia-China: Maritime cooperation without compromising national interests
Archipelago

Three rescued Sumatran orangutans begin final assessments ahead of release
Editorial

Making police reform work
Academia

Resetting the World Bank-IMF’s relationship with the world
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.