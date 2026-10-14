IDX tightens IPO rules despite muted market activity

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The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has raised the bar for companies to go public despite sluggish listing activity so far this year, as it prioritizes investor protection.
he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has raised the bar for initial public offerings despite sluggish listing activity so far this year, as it prioritizes investor protection.
Analysts view the move as necessary to maintain investor confidence in the long term, although it could come at the cost of fewer IPOs, making it harder for the IDX to meet its listing target.
Only seven companies have gone public this year as of the third quarter, a far cry from the 2026 target of 50 the bourse had set for itself.
With only three months left in the year, IPO activity looks set to extend a slowdown seen over the past years, with 26 listings in 2025, 41 in 2024 and 79 in 2023.
Read also: Indonesia’s IPO pipeline gets thinner amid stock market jitters
Meanwhile, companies seeking to list their shares on the bourse now face tighter IPO rules as part of the IDX’s ongoing capital market reforms.
The latest set of revised listing rules, which took effect on Oct. 9, raises financial requirements for prospective issuers and requires listed companies to maintain retained earnings to stay on the bourse’s main board.
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