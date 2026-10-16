Agrinas Palma, Pakistani firm explore 200,000-ha palm oil project

The Agrinas Palma Nusantara Building is seen in an undated photo. (Agrinas Palma Nusantara/- )

The proposed 2026-2030 partnership with Fauji Foundation would cover plantations, processing facilities and logistics infrastructure, with Riau and West and Central Kalimantan among the potential development sites.

S tate-owned plantation firm PT Agrinas Palma Nusantara is exploring a partnership with Pakistan’s Fauji Foundation to develop 200,000 hectares of integrated oil palm plantations in Indonesia, with a proposed investment plan spanning until 2030.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Jakarta on Oct. 12 to explore cooperation covering plantations, palm oil mills, logistics infrastructure and the processing and marketing of crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernels.

Agrinas Palma president director Mohammad Abdul Ghani said the partnership could connect Indonesia’s natural resources with Pakistan’s domestic market demand.

“We see Fauji Foundation as a strategic long-term partner. Indonesia has resource potential and development opportunities, while Pakistan has strong domestic market needs,” Ghani said in a statement on Thursday, as quoted from Bisnis.com.

“We hope this cooperation can develop into concrete investment opportunities and build a sustainable partnership that benefits both countries.”

Fauji Foundation delegation representative Irfan Khan emphasized the importance of an equitable partnership.

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“We need to have a relationship which works for both of us,” he said.