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Solar panel industry urged to pivot as US market turns unviable

The US has imposed the combined final dumping margin of 94.36 percent and countervailing subsidy rate of more than 73.20 percent for Indonesian producers.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, October 16, 2026

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A farmer stands on a boat on Oct. 12, 2025, while passing through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java. A farmer stands on a boat on Oct. 12, 2025, while passing through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

I

ndonesia’s solar panel industry is bracing for a severe hit from steep United States anti-dumping and countervailing duties, with the Indonesian Solar Energy Association (AESI) warning that exports to the US market may no longer be economically viable.

Herman Darnel, chairman of AESI’s expert council, said the combined final dumping margin of 94.36 percent and countervailing subsidy rate of more than 73.20 percent for Indonesian producers placed a “hefty” burden on producers reliant on the US market.

“The dumping margin and anti-subsidy tariff create a burden that is difficult to offset through production efficiency, potentially making exports no longer economical,” he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

He cautioned, however, that the full scale of the decline in national exports still needs to be calculated based on the latest trade realization data.

Herman stopped short of confirming whether any firms have already shelved expansion plans, saying such decisions would need to be verified directly with the companies involved. 

Still, he acknowledged that the tariff pressure is raising the risk of reevaluation. 

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"The market is narrowing, factory utilization potentially declines and investment returns become more uncertain," he said.

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