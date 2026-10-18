The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Southeast Asia’s AI boom tests data center sustainability

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Southeast Asia’s AI boom tests data center sustainability

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week

The coordinating downstream minister says the government is aiming to restore the supply of subsidized Pertalite fuel so it would cover 20 days of demand, up from 16-18 days at present, which he noted was "still adequate".

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, October 18, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses a press briefing on Oct. 16, 2026, at his office in Gambir, Central Jakarta. Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses a press briefing on Oct. 16, 2026, at his office in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry /- )

S

tate-owned energy holding company Pertamina has been ordered to double its fuel tanker fleet serving Bali to address distribution bottlenecks, which have caused shortages and long lines at gas stations across the island province over the past week, while ensuring that national fuel reserves remain at safe levels, according to newly appointed Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

“I have ordered them to immediately double the number of ships so that undesirable conditions do not occur in the regions and distribution can be accelerated,” he said on Friday.

The current supply of subsidized 90 RON gasoline, branded Pertalite, would cover up to 18 days of demand, Bahlil said, adding that the government expected stocks to recover to around 20 days of demand within a week.

“Having stocks for 16 to 18 days does not mean we are below the minimum standard; that level is still adequate,” he said.

Bahlil partly attributed the decline in Pertalite supply to changing consumption patterns, as some motorists were switching from higher-octane unsubsidized 92 RON and 95 RON fuels to the subsidized gasoline.

The senior minister also urged the National Police to take action against individuals suspected of hoarding subsidized fuel, warning that the practice deprived eligible consumers of state-funded assistance.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Hoarders typically used large tank trucks to purchase greater quantities of Pertalite, he explained.

Popular

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work

Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Related Article

Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029

Bali authorities investigate deaths of three Australians in suspected murder-suicide

Pertamina seeks excise exemption for ethanol import to boost biofuel rollout

Prabowo kicks off solar power push with groundbreakings, open tenders

Popular

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work

Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

More in Business

 View more
Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses a press briefing on Oct. 16, 2026, at his office in Gambir, Central Jakarta.
Economy

Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during the IMFC press briefing at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Bangkok on Oct. 17, 2026.
Economy

Leaders weigh 'huge benefit', risks of AI for global economy
The logo of Temu, an e-commerce platform owned by PDD Holdings, is seen on a mobile phone displayed in front of its website, in this illustration picture from April 26, 2023.
Companies

Chinese online retailer Temu agrees to data privacy curbs in Texas lawsuit

Highlight
A woman wearing a face mask crosses a street in front of government public housing apartments in Singapore on October 17, 2026, as the country continues to be shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.
Asia and Pacific

Singapore puts seven Indonesian firms on notice over toxic haze
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered his world-first performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Hajar in Al-Ula.
Editorial

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Wildfire flames and smoke rise above a forest in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, on August 10, 2026.
Archipelago

Four killed fighting wildfire in Mount Bromo National Park

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week
Americas

On the campaign trail, JB Pritzker courts farmers like he's running for president
Europe

Italian police clash with protesters in Milan and Bologna
Europe

Clashes, blazes and wide-scale looting grip France on day of protests
Economy

Leaders weigh 'huge benefit', risks of AI for global economy
Asia & Pacific

Singapore puts seven Indonesian firms on notice over toxic haze
Companies

Chinese online retailer Temu agrees to data privacy curbs in Texas lawsuit
Asia & Pacific

India's 'cockroach' movement founder arrested after detention
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.