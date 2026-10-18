Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week

Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses a press briefing on Oct. 16, 2026, at his office in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry /- )

The coordinating downstream minister says the government is aiming to restore the supply of subsidized Pertalite fuel so it would cover 20 days of demand, up from 16-18 days at present, which he noted was "still adequate".

S tate-owned energy holding company Pertamina has been ordered to double its fuel tanker fleet serving Bali to address distribution bottlenecks, which have caused shortages and long lines at gas stations across the island province over the past week, while ensuring that national fuel reserves remain at safe levels, according to newly appointed Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

“I have ordered them to immediately double the number of ships so that undesirable conditions do not occur in the regions and distribution can be accelerated,” he said on Friday.

The current supply of subsidized 90 RON gasoline, branded Pertalite, would cover up to 18 days of demand, Bahlil said, adding that the government expected stocks to recover to around 20 days of demand within a week.

“Having stocks for 16 to 18 days does not mean we are below the minimum standard; that level is still adequate,” he said.

Bahlil partly attributed the decline in Pertalite supply to changing consumption patterns, as some motorists were switching from higher-octane unsubsidized 92 RON and 95 RON fuels to the subsidized gasoline.

The senior minister also urged the National Police to take action against individuals suspected of hoarding subsidized fuel, warning that the practice deprived eligible consumers of state-funded assistance.

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Hoarders typically used large tank trucks to purchase greater quantities of Pertalite, he explained.