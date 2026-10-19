Danantara’s transparency, mandate remain in question two years into Prabowo’s rule

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta, on Aug. 14, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Danantara claimed that it has submitted consolidated financial statements for 2025 to the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) in July but had yet to publish them, despite pledging to do so this month

A s President Prabowo Subianto reaches the second anniversary of his presidency, Danantara’s expanding investment portfolio and policy remit are drawing greater scrutiny. Experts have noted that the state asset fund’s long-term strategy remains unclear, as do the tangible benefits its growing number of overseas deals could bring to Indonesia’s domestic economy.

Over the past year, Danantara had deployed capital overseas, reshaping state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and creating new vehicles to support government priorities, but governance and mandates remained contested.

“Danantara has not moved in the direction expected, and is still far from what the President himself hoped for,” said Herry Gunawan, executive director of Jakarta-based think tank NEXT Indonesia.

“Things have moved forward, but nothing has really been completed. There is still a great deal of unfinished business, and it is too early to expect Danantara to contribute meaningfully to his growth target,” he told The Jakarta Post on Oct. 12.

Prabowo launched Danantara in February 2025, positioning it as a key vehicle for mobilizing state assets and investment to achieve his 8 percent gross domestic product growth by 2029.

The fund, which oversees all the country’s SOEs and is tasked to channel their dividends to be reinvested elsewhere, reports directly to the president.

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Its remit has since widened. Danantara in May established PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI), a specialized unit intended to tighten government control over the country’s key commodity exports. In August, PT Danantara Development Management Fund (DDMF) was established as a new investment vehicle that could channel funding from the state budget into Prabowo’s infrastructure projects, including the Giant Sea Wall along Java’s northern coast and the three-million-home program.