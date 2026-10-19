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Sugar refiners warn of shortage by early 2027, urge swift import permits

Procurement and shipping of raw sugar from supplier countries such as Brazil, Australia and Thailand typically take one to two months from the time an order is placed until the vessel arrives.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, October 19, 2026

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Workers plant sugarcane seedlings in Hamparan Perak, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, in this undated photograph. Workers plant sugarcane seedlings in Hamparan Perak, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, in this undated photograph. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

T

he sugar refining industry warns that refined crystal sugar (GKR) supplies could fall short of food, beverage and pharmaceutical sector needs by early 2027.

Supriadi, chairman of the Indonesian Refined Sugar Association (AGRI), urged the government to speed up next year's raw sugar (GKM) quotas and import permits to keep production running.

He noted that the government has allocated 3.06 million tonnes of GKM for the sugar refining industry for this year. However, as of the end of September, there remained an unused allocation of 945,417 tonnes of GKM, or equivalent to 898,146 tonnes of GKR.

Meanwhile, the stock of GKR for the same period stood at only 134,072 tonnes.

"Based on production and distribution projections, the remaining raw material [GKM] is expected to run out by November-December 2026," Supriadi said on Saturday, as reported by Kompas.com.

He forecasted the situation to lead to shortages or even a complete lack of raw materials for several sugar refineries as the year draws to a close.

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