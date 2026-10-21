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Asian stocks rally as tech firms enjoy bounce ahead of key earnings

AFP
Hong Kong, China
Wed, October 21, 2026

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A currency dealer works as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank in Seoul on July 14, 2026. A currency dealer works as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank in Seoul on July 14, 2026. (Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)

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sian markets rallied Wednesday as tech firms enjoyed a much-needed rebound, with investors taking heart from upbeat earnings that lifted sentiment ahead of a crucial reporting season.

Seoul and Tokyo were the headliners again as chipmakers and other key players in the AI buildout boom chalked up healthy gains, following a torrid few weeks fueled by concerns about profitability and debt financing.

South Korea's SK hynix and Samsung both surged at least 7 percent, while Kioxia, Advantest and SoftBank spiked between 2 and 4 percent in Japan – having all been pummeled since the start of last week.

The gains came after Elon Musk's SpaceX reported its first quarterly profit as a public company, as deals to rent out computing power to AI firms sent revenue at its artificial intelligence unit soaring.

The firm's $4.4 billion net profit for July-September was more than double what was expected and compared with a loss of $1.1 billion a year earlier. Revenue at the firm – which listed after a world-record IPO in June – jumped 161 percent to $14.6 billion.

Meanwhile, world's richest man Musk said he would back a merger of SpaceX and Tesla, adding that the combination was "a good idea". Such a tie-up would be the biggest of all time.

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Server-maker Super Micro Computer also provided a fillip to buying sentiment as it said preliminary quarterly earnings had come in better than forecast.

The developments soothed worries on trading floors about the outlook for the AI boom, which has seen companies pump hundreds of billions into R&D, software building data centers and other hardware in recent years.

It also bodes well ahead of reports from Magnificent Seven members Tesla and Meta later in the day.

"Clear earnings beats and constructive corporate updates are helping to ease some of the AI anxiety that has surfaced in recent sessions," Tim Waterer of KCM Trade said.

"If [Meta and Tesla's] reports deliver similarly strong results and guidance, it could go some way toward reigniting broader AI enthusiasm and giving the sector more sustained momentum."

Seoul's Kospi jumped more than 4 percent, with infrastructure firm Elice soaring around 30 percent, almost wiping out the colossal losses suffered on its trading debut Tuesday.

Tokyo added more than one percent, while Hong Kong, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta were also up.

There were losses in Sydney, where data center developer NEXTDC tanked more than 40 percent after slashing its outlook and renewing its capital expenditure program.

The broad gains followed a healthy day on Wall Street, though analysts said a lot of the gains were spurred by traders rotating into industrial firms and away from the once-all-powerful tech sector. The Dow ended up one percent and the Nasdaq was marginally lower.

Oil prices jumped more than one percent on supply concerns as the UKMTO maritime agency said on Wednesday that a tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar had reported being struck "by multiple projectiles", causing an unspecified number of casualties.

The British agency did not specify the origin of the ship.

The reported attack was around 500 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz, where ships have come under repeated attack since the United States and Israel sparked the Middle East war in late February. Iran has blockaded the strait ever since and fired on vessels it accuses of unauthorized crossings.

Both main crude contracts had fallen Tuesday after Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari described US-Iran talks as "ongoing".

Chinese battery giant CATL dived 10 percent in Hong Kong after its profit growth for July-September fell short of estimates.

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