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Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Various officials have raised ideas to give dual citizenship for people with Indonesian descent with “exceptional talents”, but some Indonesian diaspora conveyed that such a scheme should also be opened regardless of potential contribution to the country.

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Stock illustration of an Indonesian passport. Stock illustration of an Indonesian passport. (Shutterstock/Rizvisual)

T

he government’s proposal to allow dual citizenship for “exceptional talents” may overlook people whose ties to Indonesia endure even as professional and personal lives take them elsewhere, according to several Indonesian diaspora.

One of them is Maya, who renounced her Indonesian citizenship when she was 21 years old. Born to an Australian father and Indonesian mother, she decided to keep her Australian citizenship to access subsidized university education.

Indonesia has never recognized dual citizenship. But children born to mixed-nationality parents may hold both nationalities until turning 18, after which they have three years to choose one citizenship.

Despite the citizenship change, she always sees herself as a part of Indonesia.

“When I’m abroad, I tell people I am Indonesian because it feels right,” said Maya, now 27, who spoke to The Jakarta Post under a pseudonym. 

Maya is not alone. More than 8,000 Indonesians applied to renounce their citizenship in the past five years, according to the Law Ministry, although the data did not specify applicants’ occupations.

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Those who lost their citizenship may be given a second chance. During a speech in August, President Prabowo Subianto proposed a dual citizenship plan limited to people with expertise Indonesia needs, such as athletes, doctors and experts in artificial intelligence.

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