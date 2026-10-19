More blackouts in Batam as local media face intimidation

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Residents in several Batam neighborhoods were hit with additional blackouts on Saturday evening.
ome residents in several neighborhoods in Batam city, Riau Islands, suffered from additional rolling blackouts following a total blackout on Oct. 12, amid efforts to silence digital media outlets and local content creators.
Corporate secretary of state-owned electricity giant PT PLN Batam, Rudi Andono, acknowledged that there were still blackouts across several locations in Batam, although he could not pinpoint the locations and durations of additional blackouts.
“We are still investigating them,” he told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, adding that the company was still estimating economic losses and compensation schemes for affected customers.
The uncertain supply of electricity was directly felt by the public.
Santi, a radio announcer who lives in Tiban and works in Tanjungpinggir, said the latest blackout took place on Saturday evening between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
She said the blackout paralyzed the station’s broadcast activities.
Sudden blackouts without prior warning also hit Batu Aji, Batu Ampar, Belakang Padang, Bengkong, Panbil and Sekupang.
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