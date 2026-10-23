SK Hynix puts US IPO of chip unit on hold after Seoul authorities raised concerns

A man uses his phone to take a picture in front of the logo of SK hynix during a semiconductor exhibition at the COEX convention and exhibition center in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2026. (AFP/Jung Yeon-je )

S K Hynix on Friday put on hold a planned listing in the United States for its Solidigm chip unit due to market volatility — a move which also comes after South Korean authorities raised concerns that the deal could undermine shareholder interests.

A listing of Solidigm, a former Intel business that specializes in NAND flash memory and solid-state drives, had been under consideration to help fund a new US factory and meet surging demand for chips in AI data centers.

It could also have funded share cancellations and buybacks, SK Hynix said in a statement.

People familiar with the now-suspended IPO plans had said that the share sale could have raised $15 billion and valued the unit at $150 billion.

The South Korean chip giant, which became dual-listed with a debut on the Nasdaq in July, said it plans to continue to explore ways to fund Solidigm's expansion and enhance shareholder value, including reviewing the timing, scale and financing of future investments.

"This decision does not reflect any change in Solidigm's growth prospects or investment needs," it said.

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It was not immediately clear how the decision would be received by the Trump administration, which has put pressure on foreign chipmakers to build new facilities in the US and which has been holding discussions with SK Hynix.

According to people familiar with the matter, SK Hynix has sought to use the prospect of a potential factory in the US as a bargaining chip, linking it to hoped-for approval from Washington that would allow US chipmaking equipment to be exported to China to increase production there.

South Korean authorities have said they are discussing semiconductor investments in the US with Washington as part of broader bilateral talks, but they are not part of negotiations about a $350-billion investment commitment South Korea made to the US last year in exchange for lower US tariffs.

Seoul's dual-listing rules recently tightened

Across the globe, sentiment towards AI and chip-related stocks has retreated sharply as investors increasingly fret over whether rising interest rates will mean that companies involved in building out the AI supply chain will make sufficient earnings to repay their debts.

At the same time, in South Korea, concerns also have mounted that a listing of Solidigm in the US would dilute the interests of SK Hynix shareholders.

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin told a parliamentary hearing this week that regulators were examining whether Solidigm's potential US IPO would require a review under the country's dual-listing restrictions, which were tightened in July to strengthen shareholder protections.

In addition to broad concerns about the AI sector, worries that a Solidigm IPO could dilute SK Hynix shareholders' interests have weighed on the chipmaker's shares, which have tumbled 31 percent since news of the potential listing emerged in late September. That compares with a 20 percent decline in the benchmark KOSPI index over the same period.

The Korea Corporate Governance Forum, an independent body, welcomed SK Hynix's decision.

Instead of a US listing for Solidigm, the chipmaker, which has made massive earnings gains on the AI boom, could instead inject capital through its AI Company entity, even if Solidigm requires tens of trillions of won in capital expenditure, it said.

Citing average estimates from South Korean brokerages, it said SK Hynix’s cash holdings were projected to reach 456 trillion won (US$344 billion) by the end of 2027.

SK Hynix shares were up in afternoon trade, outperforming a declining KOSPI.