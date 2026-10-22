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Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, October 22, 2026

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State-owned electricity company PLN operates a small liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Benoa port in Bali. State-owned electricity company PLN operates a small liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Benoa port in Bali. (Tribunbali)

T

he government is considering halting natural gas exports to neighboring countries as Coordinating Downstreaming and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Indonesia must prioritize domestic needs as it enters what he described as “survival mode.”

“So, if other countries have different expectations of us, they should be careful. I am even considering not renewing gas export contracts with neighboring nations. We are in survival mode. After all, we must first meet our own domestic requirements,” Bahlil said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday evening, as reported by Kompas.com.

The minister added that other ministries would undoubtedly implement measures aligned with that approach. He added that President Prabowo Subianto had issued directives for significant austerity measures in the state budget.

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“We truly must focus on survival. As state officials, with the President leading the way, every ministry will definitely be able to translate the President’s vision into concrete programs aimed at ensuring our survival,” Bahlil said.

Indonesia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports reached 7.1 million tonnes in 2025, with Japan, China, and Singapore as the three largest importers, according to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

The three largest importers of Indonesian LNG were Japan, China and Singapore, importing 3.798 million tonnes, 3.789 million tonnes, and 3.215 million tonnes, respectively.

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His remarks followed President Prabowo’s assessment of the global geopolitical landscape, in which he suggested that “only the strong would prevail.”

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