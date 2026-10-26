The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
MSCI warning triggered ‘manageable’ outflow from bond market, BI reveals
Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
MSCI warning triggered ‘manageable’ outflow from bond market, BI reveals
Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Across boundaries: how Riau’s communities are joining forces against fire

Villages are beginning to understand that fire prevention and awareness are not just the responsibilities of firefighters.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Zulkatab (left) engages with Tambak village residents to raise awareness of forest and land fire prevention. (Courtesy of Asian Agri) Zulkatab (left) engages with Tambak village residents to raise awareness of forest and land fire prevention. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)

The fire report came in just after the Eid al-Adha prayer in 2019, and Zulkatab did not wait for the sermon.

“We didn’t get to hear the sermon,” he recalled. “We went straight out, and at that time we were putting out fires for almost three weeks.”

Zulkatab, now 55, is a former plantation worker who leads the Masyarakat Peduli Api (MPA), a community-based volunteer fire prevention group in Desa Tambak, Langgam district, Pelalawan Regency, Riau Province. That year, its members spent the holiday on the fire line instead of gathering with their families for Eid al-Adha.

They were not alone. Fire burned 1.65 million hectares across Indonesia in 2019, according to the government’s SiPongi fire monitoring system. In Tambak, the haze brought respiratory illness, closed schools and a sky thick with smoke, he said.

By 2024, the area burned across Indonesia had fallen to about 377,000 hectares. Seven years on, Zulkatab sees a different attitude in his village. Residents who once left fire prevention to a handful of volunteers now join patrols and turn out when a fire breaks out. That broader participation is particularly important in places like Tambak, where village land borders oil palm plantations.

Fire can cross these boundaries in either direction. Through its subsidiary PT Mitra Unggul Pusaka (MUP), Asian Agri operates plantations in Langgam district and works with nearby villages on fire prevention.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nearby residents are often best placed to spot and contain small fires early, using branches and a pump. Satellites can detect hotspots and drones can map a blaze. But technology cannot replace the local relationships needed to discourage burning, or the neighbors who bring food and water to crews on the fire line.

Changing habits in the village

Before the 2019 fires, Zulkatab said, many residents in Tambak saw fire prevention as the responsibility of the MPA alone. The severe haze that year changed that perception.

Asian Agri began working with Tambak before the 2019 haze. Through Asian Agri’s Fire-Free Village Program, launched in 2016, it has trained the MPA in firefighting and community outreach while encouraging land clearing without burning.

Tambak renewed its agreement with Asian Agri in 2021 and won the program’s award for the 2020 to 2021 period, when it recorded no fires. By 2025, the program covered 16 villages. That year, none of the 185 hotspots detected in surrounding communities developed into a fire, according to Asian Agri’s sustainability report.

Asian Agri’s fire team gathers for a briefing as part of its efforts to strengthen fire prevention and response in Riau. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)
Asian Agri’s fire team gathers for a briefing as part of its efforts to strengthen fire prevention and response in Riau. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)

The village’s habits have changed too. Burning to prepare a plot or replant oil palm, once common, has become rarer in Tambak, Zulkatab observed. Years of dealing with fires and regular community engagement have helped residents understand the consequences of burning. Landowners who cannot afford to plant now tend to find someone with capital who will plant without burning, sharing the harvest income.

MPA members patrol the area and tackle small fires using basic firefighting equipment, increasing the frequency of patrols after four consecutive days without rain. “We follow the four-day rule [days without rain] year-round, not just during the dry season,” Zulkatab said. When a fire grows beyond their capacity, they turn to Asian Agri’s fire team for support.

The 45-member fire team is led by Dani Nugraha Syafly, the company’s fire coordinator, and conducts its own patrols. A crew that confirms a fire sends back a list of what it needs.

The team uses satellite data and thermal-camera drones, and Asian Agri is preparing a command center to centralize its monitoring. Hotspots detected by satellite must still be verified on the ground, while reports from villagers help crews respond quickly.

Zulkatab credits the company’s support with playing an important part in keeping the fire in check. Asian Agri says it has had a no-burn policy since 1994. “Fire hurts the land, the economy and people’s health,” said Sufryiadi, Asian Agri’s plantation group manager in Langgam. “We want communities to feel the same responsibility for looking after the environment.”

That responsibility goes for everyone in the community, regardless of age, gender or background. Annisa Dea, one of the few women on Asian Agri’s fire team, operates a drone to locate the fire’s leading edge and map its spread. The aerial view is especially valuable when smoke and difficult terrain limit visibility from the ground, helping crews decide where to focus their response.

In Tambak, volunteers’ wives and other women have fed the crews since 2019, and Zulkatab’s wife packs water and food each time he goes on duty. “Their support gives us peace of mind and keeps us going,” Zulkatab added.

Putting prevention to the test

This year’s fires, fueled by a prolonged dry season linked to a very strong El Niño, have drawn international attention. Haze from fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan has drifted into neighboring countries, including Singapore and Malaysia.

Riau has not escaped the dry season. There, 15,318 hectares burned from January to May 2026. This was lower than the 27,724 hectares recorded during the same period in 2019, according to Manggala Agni, the Forestry Ministry’s fire brigade. By mid-October, the picture had eased. On the morning of Oct. 17, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded nine hotspots in Riau.

Asian Agri says no land has burned in its North Sumatra, Riau and Jambi operations this year. It has also distributed masks in cities including Pekanbaru and Jambi to help protect residents from haze.

The villages around its plantations are where that prevention is tested. Tambak’s test came on a Friday in late September. An Asian Agri patrol and its drone spotted a fire in scrubland during Friday prayers, when most residents were at the mosque. “We had no choice. We had to stop the fire before it spread,” Elman said.

When prayers ended, residents went straight there with drinking water and food. Together they put out the fire in four hours. Before 2019, that would not have happened, Zulkatab believes. The fire burned less than a hectare, compared with about 50 hectares in 2019. Both fires occurred on village land outside of Asian Agri’s concession.

Asian Agri’s fire team helps extinguish a fire in an area near Tambak village, Riau. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)
Asian Agri’s fire team helps extinguish a fire in an area near Tambak village, Riau. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)

Such rapid responses depend heavily on the volunteers’ personal commitment. “This is purely voluntary work,” Zulkatab said. The volunteers receive only a small incentive from village funds, and he has sometimes spent his own money on it.

The MPA and Asian Agri’s fire team also educate residents and raise awareness of the health, environmental and legal consequences of land clearing by fire.

The work will need new hands. Zulkatab, who expects to retire soon, wants younger people in Tambak to take a bigger part, and he sees many already starting to care.

“This tradition, this good habit of preventing fire, has to be made stronger and carried on,” he said.

Nature will not always give the village warning. Whatever the next dry season brings, keeping fire away will take everyone, from the company’s crews to the village’s youngest volunteers, along with the slow work of changing how land is cleared and cared for.

So far, the volunteers and Asian Agri’s fire team have put out fires before they could spread, but that has not made anyone less watchful. The BMKG says El Niño is expected to last until early 2027, hence why the patrols and the partnership behind them will not stop, even when the rains come.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Asian Agri

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

Related Article

Across boundaries: how Riau’s communities are joining forces against fire

Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau

Convening and celebrating on the Island of the Gods

Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau

Haze from forest fires still blankets Sumatra, Batam Islands

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

More in Business

 View more
Boats sail past the Shell refinery on Pulau Bukom off Singapore on Nov. 11, 2020. The price of Brent crude oil jumped on Sept. 28, 2021 above 80 USD for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about supplies.
Economy

Singapore to explore new tech to weather global ‘resource nationalism,' minister says
A currency dealer works as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank in Seoul on July 14, 2026.
Markets

Currency markets subdued ahead of pivotal central bank week
Zulkatab (left) engages with Tambak village residents to raise awareness of forest and land fire prevention. (Courtesy of Asian Agri)
Companies

Across boundaries: how Riau’s communities are joining forces against fire

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures near Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on July 6, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns
Military prosecutors charged four Indonesian Military (TNI) officers on April 29, 2025 for their alleged involvement in an acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus.
Editorial

Ending impunity, for good
A protester from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading, “Fully Investigate Money Laundering and Coal Corruption,“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 10, 2026. The protesters called for a thorough investigation into alleged money laundering and corruption related to the coal sector.
Politics

Proposal to narrow definition of corruption draws flak

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Singapore to explore new tech to weather global ‘resource nationalism,' minister says
Academia

Is a Chinese implosion looming?
Academia

BJ Habibie’s status in Indonesian history
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election
Markets

Currency markets subdued ahead of pivotal central bank week
Academia

Redefining corruption: Protection for economic power?
Companies

Across boundaries: how Riau’s communities are joining forces against fire
Americas

Lula defies odds to clinch poll victory against Bolsonaro's son
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.