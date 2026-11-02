El Niño keeps food prices hot despite easing inflation

A boy walks in a dried-out rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi, on Oct. 13, 2026. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

October’s volatile food inflation stood at 5.81 percent, continuing an upward trend that began in July.

I nflation in Indonesia has marginally reduced but is sustained at a relatively high level on account of persistently rising food prices as the weather phenomenon El Niño bites into harvest yields.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) official Ateng Hartono revealed in a press conference on Monday that the consumer price index (CPI) growth in October touched 3.23 percent year-on-year (yoy), marginally easing down from 3.28 percent in the preceding month.

The reading was still within Bank Indonesia’s (BI) inflation target range of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Two of top-three commodity groups that drove the CPI growth the most were transportation, by virtue of price increases in gasoline, airfares and engine oil, and personal care and other services primarily because of gold jewelry, said Ateng.

However, the heaviest hitter was the food, beverages and tobacco group, he revealed, pointing specifically to chilies, fresh fish, rice, cooking oil and broiler chicken meat.

Ateng said red and bird’s eye chili harvests declined in some of the regional production hubs although several others recorded increases.

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October’s volatile food inflation, one component that together with core inflation and administered price inflation built up the headline figure, was recorded at 5.81 percent.