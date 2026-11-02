The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) officially began excluding stocks with high shareholding concentration (HSC) from its benchmark index calculation on Monday as part of broader efforts to improve market quality. 

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices on Oct. 30 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta. A woman walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices on Oct. 30 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) officially excluded stocks with high shareholding concentration (HSC) from its benchmark index on Monday as part of a broader effort to improve market governance.

The bourse previously unveiled that it had 80 stocks listed under the HSC category, which account for about 18 percent of the index’s total weighting. These stocks are now excluded from the IDX Composite index calculation but remain tradable.

Among the HSC stocks are issuers with large capitalization, including PT Bayan Resources (BYAN) and PT Barito Renewable Energy (BREN), which have market capitalization of Rp 305 trillion (US$19.29 billion) and Rp 240 trillion, respectively.

The IDX Composite index was down 0.35 percent to 5,039.54 points as the market opened on Monday, before rebounding by 0.95 percent during the second trading session.

Read also: IDX overhauls index to limit fallout from MSCI warning

IDX president director Jeffrey Hendrik told reporters in a media gathering on Saturday that the weight of the removed HSC stocks would be redistributed to other index constituents.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This process is similar to the delisting mechanism, he explained, where the weights of delisted stocks are automatically shifted to the remaining stocks within the key index.

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

Related Article

Hashim urges stronger tax collection, warns of capital flight risks

Danantara executive owns stakes in OJK-sanctioned brokerage: Bloomberg

Investors cold on RI bonds since MSCI warning

Link and match: MSCI, the deep state and weapons procurement

Listen more, speculate less

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

More in Business

 View more
A woman walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices on Oct. 30 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta.
Markets

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 2, 2026.
Economy

South Korea to double spending on AI and chips in 2027
A man riding an electric motorbike past the logo of Samsung Electronics on a billboard in Bac Ninh province, on April 8, 2025.
Companies

Tesla, Samsung oppose new US tariffs on Vietnam as probe deadline nears

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Kadin member and Lippo Group Chairman James Riady at the President’s Hambalang residence in Bogor, West Java, on Oct. 31, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo wants businesses to do more for the nation
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.
Editorial

Budget pressure building
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month
Asia & Pacific

Singapore braces as Indonesia slaps back at neighbours

Sports

Antonelli becomes youngest Formula One world champion
Europe

France opens 'attempted murder' probe over petrol bomb attacks on security forces
Sports

Ten Hag says relegation a real possibility for Manchester United

Economy

South Korea to double spending on AI and chips in 2027
Academia

Indonesia’s fires are releasing centuries of stored carbon
Academia

Warmer Arctic, colder relations up north
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.