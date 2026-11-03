OPPO, Make Over bring "OPPO Care for Every Glow", exploring new services at OPPO outlets

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, OPPO Indonesia’s month-long campaign with Make Over offers customers a “glow-up” experience for themselves and their smartphones.

S martphone maker OPPO Indonesia collaborated with Indonesian beauty brand Make Over to launch a month-long campaign titled “OPPO Care for Every Glow”, centered on a head-to-toe “glow-up” experience for both users and their smartphones.

Launched on Sept. 26, the campaign features complimentary makeup touch-up stations at select OPPO outlets across Indonesia, alongside free smartphone care services, including screen protector application, device cleaning and battery health checks.

By extending care to both users and their devices, OPPO bridges the gap between technology and lifestyle, enhancing its commitment to attentive service and empowering smartphone users to navigate every moment with confidence and a radiant appearance.

Cross-industry collaboration for a personalized 'glow up' experience

As a leading local beauty brand, Make Over champions the spirit of self-confidence and self-expression—values ​​that align perfectly with OPPO’s “Make Your Moment” philosophy. Through the cross-industry collaboration, OPPO integrated elements of fashion and beauty into the campaign, featuring a series of interactive experiences at the launch event at OPPO Store at Gandaria City Mall.

During the event, professional makeup artists from Make Over hosted a beauty class, offering inspiration for everyday makeup looks along with practical tips for touch-ups.

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OPPO also partnered with the Jakarta Institute of the Arts (IKJ) to stage a runway show featuring student-designed garments inspired by Indonesian culture, with fashion content creator Tamara Dai making a special appearance on the runway.

For the day, the OPPO store transcended its traditional retail role, transforming into a creative space that bridged local culture with contemporary fashion, while inviting consumers to enjoy a visual spectacle infused with a distinct Indonesian flair.

(Courtesy of OPPO)

Distinct consumer experience

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, OPPO stores across Indonesia offered a "glow-up" experience and dedicated care to visiting customers and their smartphones.

Throughout the campaign, visitors enjoyed free access to a "touch-up station" courtesy of Make Over, where they can try out popular Make Over products, such as pressed powder and lip liner. Visitors were also able to take advantage of complimentary smartphone services, including screen protector application, device cleaning and maintenance, and battery health checks. Furthermore, in-store selfie experiences and free photo-printing services allowed visitors to capture and share their moments.

By integrating beauty, technology and interactive elements, OPPO has created an in-store experience that resonates more deeply with younger consumers, addressing practical needs for device maintenance while expanding the role of physical retail spaces beyond traditional sales and after-sales functions.

The campaign also extended into the digital realm through various interactive experiences. Through My OPPO, the company’s official membership platform, OPPO has launched a dedicated H5 point-redemption page, offering a variety of rewards, including OPPO IoT devices and full-sized Make Over beauty products, adding extra value to the membership experience.

Additionally, OPPO collaborated with TikTok to launch an exclusive sticker effect. By following the movements shown on-screen while recording a short video, users can go from a quick virtual touch-up to a share-ready look in just a few taps, all while expressing their personal style.

(Courtesy of OPPO)

Prioritizing daily service innovations

Longer smartphone replacement cycles have driven a growing need for device maintenance and after-sales services. At the same time, younger consumers increasingly value the overall customer experience.

As smartphones become an essential tool for self-expression, sharing daily activities and showcasing personal style, consumers now expect physical retail spaces to offer more than just product displays, transactions and technical support, but also engaging experiences and moments worth participating in, capturing and sharing.

As a leading global technology company, OPPO consistently places user needs at the heart of its approach to service innovation. Through “OPPO Care for Every Glow,” OPPO celebrates the moments when its users shine, providing attentive care and enhancing their everyday lives.

Moving forward, OPPO remains committed to strengthening its global service network and exploring meaningful innovations—extending its offerings well beyond basic product support to create more significant experiences and foster long-term relationships with its users.