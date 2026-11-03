The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

OPPO, Make Over bring "OPPO Care for Every Glow", exploring new services at OPPO outlets

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, OPPO Indonesia’s month-long campaign with Make Over offers customers a “glow-up” experience for themselves and their smartphones.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of OPPO) (Courtesy of OPPO)

S

martphone maker OPPO Indonesia collaborated with Indonesian beauty brand Make Over to launch a month-long campaign titled “OPPO Care for Every Glow”,  centered on a head-to-toe “glow-up” experience for both users and their smartphones.

Launched on Sept. 26, the campaign features complimentary makeup touch-up stations at select OPPO outlets across Indonesia, alongside free smartphone care services, including screen protector application, device cleaning and battery health checks.

By extending care to both users and their devices, OPPO bridges the gap between technology and lifestyle, enhancing its commitment to attentive service and empowering smartphone users to navigate every moment with confidence and a radiant appearance.

Cross-industry collaboration for a personalized 'glow up' experience

As a leading local beauty brand, Make Over champions the spirit of self-confidence and self-expression—values ​​that align perfectly with OPPO’s “Make Your Moment” philosophy. Through the cross-industry collaboration, OPPO integrated elements of fashion and beauty into the campaign, featuring a series of interactive experiences at the launch event at OPPO Store at Gandaria City Mall.

During the event, professional makeup artists from Make Over hosted a beauty class, offering inspiration for everyday makeup looks along with practical tips for touch-ups.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

OPPO also partnered with the Jakarta Institute of the Arts (IKJ) to stage a runway show featuring student-designed garments inspired by Indonesian culture, with fashion content creator Tamara Dai making a special appearance on the runway.

For the day, the OPPO store transcended its traditional retail role, transforming into a creative space that bridged local culture with contemporary fashion, while inviting consumers to enjoy a visual spectacle infused with a distinct Indonesian flair.

(Courtesy of OPPO)
(Courtesy of OPPO)

Distinct consumer experience

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, OPPO stores across Indonesia offered a "glow-up" experience and dedicated care to visiting customers and their smartphones.

Throughout the campaign, visitors enjoyed free access to a "touch-up station" courtesy of Make Over, where they can try out popular Make Over products, such as pressed powder and lip liner. Visitors were also able to take advantage of complimentary smartphone services, including screen protector application, device cleaning and maintenance, and battery health checks. Furthermore, in-store selfie experiences and free photo-printing services allowed visitors to capture and share their moments.

By integrating beauty, technology and interactive elements, OPPO has created an in-store experience that resonates more deeply with younger consumers, addressing practical needs for device maintenance while expanding the role of physical retail spaces beyond traditional sales and after-sales functions.

The campaign also extended into the digital realm through various interactive experiences. Through My OPPO, the company’s official membership platform, OPPO has launched a dedicated H5 point-redemption page, offering a variety of rewards, including OPPO IoT devices and full-sized Make Over beauty products, adding extra value to the membership experience.

Additionally, OPPO collaborated with TikTok to launch an exclusive sticker effect. By following the movements shown on-screen while recording a short video, users can go from a quick virtual touch-up to a share-ready look in just a few taps, all while expressing their personal style.

(Courtesy of OPPO)
(Courtesy of OPPO)

Prioritizing daily service innovations

Longer smartphone replacement cycles have driven a growing need for device maintenance and after-sales services. At the same time, younger consumers increasingly value the overall customer experience.

As smartphones become an essential tool for self-expression, sharing daily activities and showcasing personal style, consumers now expect physical retail spaces to offer more than just product displays, transactions and technical support, but also engaging experiences and moments worth participating in, capturing and sharing.

As a leading global technology company, OPPO consistently places user needs at the heart of its approach to service innovation. Through “OPPO Care for Every Glow,” OPPO celebrates the moments when its users shine, providing attentive care and enhancing their everyday lives.

Moving forward, OPPO remains committed to strengthening its global service network and exploring meaningful innovations—extending its offerings well beyond basic product support to create more significant experiences and foster long-term relationships with its users.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with OPPO

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Concern for child nutrition inspires Annabelle to introduce NURIVO for active young people

Cybersecurity agency urges stronger defenses as AI exposes new vulnerabilities

Apple’s foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

Australian start-up Firmus to build Nvidia-powered data center on Batam

Pokémon taps Happy Asmara and ‘dangdut’ for Indonesian cultural collaboration

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Business

 View more
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and state-owned electricity company PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction of the Gilimanuk solar power plant on Aug. 25 in Jembrana, Bali.
Regulations

RI rules out power exports to Singapore in near term, citing domestic needs
Fresh from oven: Workers unload on July 5, 2024 fresh oil palm fruit bunches that were bought from farmers in Bengkulu city, Bengkulu.
Economy

Indonesia-EU trade: Mapping smallholders is the next step
(Courtesy of OPPO)
Companies

OPPO, Make Over bring "OPPO Care for Every Glow", exploring new services at OPPO outlets

Highlight
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Society

Papua blazes defy rainfall relief
President Prabowo Subianto stands at a voting booth for the 2024 regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesia is holding simultaneous elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the country to elect new regional heads.
Editorial

Election (law) matters
A boy walks on the dry rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province were affected by droughts caused by El Niño-induced prolonged dry season.
Economy

El Niño keeps food prices hot despite easing inflation

The Latest

 View more
Parenting

From knowledge to collective action: Building a better future for young children
Regulations

RI rules out power exports to Singapore in near term, citing domestic needs
Economy

Indonesia-EU trade: Mapping smallholders is the next step
Companies

OPPO, Make Over bring "OPPO Care for Every Glow", exploring new services at OPPO outlets

Academia

Explaining the curious rise of Dedi Mulyadi
Archipelago

Australia starts repatriation of 13 detained Indonesian fishermen
Academia

Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake
Americas

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.