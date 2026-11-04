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Innolab facilitates strategic partnership opportunities for global companies in Indonesia

Launched by Sinar Mas Land’s sector-agnostic corporate venture capital firm Living Lab Ventures, Innolab aims to help global companies build tangible and sustainable business opportunities in the Indonesian market.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 4, 2026

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(Second right) Grace Anastasia, VP global partnership & go-to market Living Lab Ventures, alongside Living Lab Ventures management officially launched Innovation Lab/Innolab as part of the Kumpul Connect for Change Summit 2026 on Oct. 20 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land) (Second right) Grace Anastasia, VP global partnership & go-to market Living Lab Ventures, alongside Living Lab Ventures management officially launched Innovation Lab/Innolab as part of the Kumpul Connect for Change Summit 2026 on Oct. 20 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

L

iving Lab Ventures (LLV), Sinar Mas Land’s sector-agnostic corporate venture capital firm in Southeast Asia, has launched Innovation Lab (Innolab), a market access and commercialization opportunities program designed to help global companies enter the Indonesian market. The program aims to strengthen participating companies’ strategic partnerships, deepen their understanding of local consumer needs, and validate business opportunities to support long-term business growth and investment.

Innolab was introduced by Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures, during the Kumpul Connect for Change Summit 2026, held on Oct. 20 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. The forum provided a platform to strengthen partnerships and expand opportunities for collaboration between Indonesian startups and the global ecosystem, supporting the growth of a competitive creative economy in Indonesia. Kumpul, an organization that supports the entrepreneurship ecosystem and an Innolab ecosystem partner, further strengthens connections between global companies and stakeholders across Indonesia.

Mulyawan Gani, CEO of strategic healthcare investment & ventures at Sinar Mas Land, said Indonesia has significant potential as a gateway for global companies seeking to expand their businesses across Southeast Asia.

“Through Innolab, we leverage the Sinar Mas Land ecosystem, including BSD City, as a living lab where companies can understand the characteristics of the Indonesian market, identify consumer needs, and assess the relevance of their technologies and business models. Companies can also connect with prospective partners and relevant stakeholders to identify collaboration opportunities and validate business potential before moving to broader implementation. Through this approach, we hope LLV Innolab will help global companies establish a strong business foothold and unlock long-term growth opportunities in Indonesia.”

(L-R): Quinta Binar Resista, AVP of public relations Sinar Mas Land; Patrick Lay, founder & director of Retragreen; Grace Anastasia, VP of global partnership & go-to-market at Living Lab Ventures; and Priscilla Tjin, senior international representative MDEC at a panel discussion titled “Accelerating Real-World Innovation” at the launch of Innolab as part of the Kumpul Connect for Change Summit 2026 on Oct. 20, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)
(L-R): Quinta Binar Resista, AVP of public relations Sinar Mas Land; Patrick Lay, founder & director of Retragreen; Grace Anastasia, VP of global partnership & go-to-market at Living Lab Ventures; and Priscilla Tjin, senior international representative MDEC at a panel discussion titled “Accelerating Real-World Innovation” at the launch of Innolab as part of the Kumpul Connect for Change Summit 2026 on Oct. 20, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

Meanwhile, Bayu noted that Innolab is launched to help global companies move beyond simply exploring the Indonesian market toward building tangible and sustainable business opportunities. For LLV, Innolab goes beyond facilitating market entry; it also fosters technology co-innovation in strategic sectors, including renewable energy, digital health, next-generation semiconductors, sustainable logistics, environmental solutions, and other emerging sectors,” he said, adding that Innolab also offers a structured program pathway, guiding companies from discovery and use case validation to POC acceleration.

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The launch of Innolab also featured a panel discussion titled “Accelerating Real-World Innovation,” with speakers Patrick Lay, founder & director of Retragreen; Priscilla Tjin, senior international representative at MDEC; and Grace Anastasia, VP of global partnership & go-to-market at Living Lab Ventures. The discussion covered four key topics: “Bringing Technology and Innovation to the Market,” on strategies for translating innovation into market-relevant applications; “Go-to-Market in Action: Turning Market Entry into Real Validation,” on entering a market while testing a product or solution against customer needs; “Why Ecosystem-Led Go-to-Market Matters,” on the role of stakeholder collaboration in expanding market access; and “What’s Next: Technologies & Regional Opportunities,” which explored emerging technologies and business expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia.

The discussions on collaboration and market expansion reflect the approach adopted by LLV Innolab’s Real Co-Innovation Delivery, which is built on three pillars, including real-world testing environments, expert support, and a collaborative, flexible innovation process. Its activities include matching startups with intellectual property (IP) owners, structured business matching, milestone-based technical assessments, and market validation through trials and user research.

Innolab also provides access to global and local experts, as well as advanced technologies. Through a modern urban ecosystem such as BSD City, companies and startups can test products, develop technologies in a dynamic real-world environment, and refine solutions based on real-world needs before moving toward commercialization.

Together with Innolab, LLV aims to foster collaboration between startups and corporations to develop innovative solutions for industry and society, while connecting global innovation with business opportunities in Indonesia.

Produced by JP creative team in collaboration with Sinar Mas Land

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