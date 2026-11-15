The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage
US grounds all flights, sparking travel chaos
Batam celebrates 55 years of industrial transformation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage
US grounds all flights, sparking travel chaos
Batam celebrates 55 years of industrial transformation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, November 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
James Riady (left), Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (center) and Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara“ Sirait (right) attend a press conference on Friday following the monthly diplomatic breakfast at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister. James Riady (left), Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (center) and Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara“ Sirait (right) attend a press conference on Friday following the monthly diplomatic breakfast at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister. (JP/Divya Karyza)

T

he Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has called for a balanced approach to addressing recent national issues, emphasizing that while serious matters of state require legal scrutiny, the nation's long-term prosperity depends on its economic resilience and institutional strength.

Speaking at the Monthly Diplomatic Breakfast event hosted by the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister on Wednesday, James Riady, Kadin’s coordinating vice chairman for foreign affairs, acknowledged the current political climate.

He noted that the government was looking into matters of national security, institutional accountability and the proper exercise of authority.

“These are serious matters and it is important that they are addressed through the proper legal procedures,” James told an audience of diplomats and business leaders.

He also recognized public discontent, particularly from the youth.

“We have also seen the voices of various elements of the community, especially the young people, as they express their concerns and aspirations. In a country as large, diverse and dynamic as ours, public participation and debate are part of our democratic life.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Yogyakarta crackdown leaves dozens unreachable

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

Related Article

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential

Govt rolls out year-end travel discounts, extends economic stimulus

Maximum coalition, minimum performance

Economy strong on paper, but people struggling

Danantara’s transparency, mandate remain in question two years into Prabowo’s rule

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

More in Business

 View more
Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech on Thursday during the Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey.
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges
James Riady (left), Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (center) and Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara“ Sirait (right) attend a press conference on Friday following the monthly diplomatic breakfast at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister.
Economy

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction site of the 100-gigawatt-peak (GWp) Gilimanuk solar power plant in Jembrana, Bali, Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2026).
Regulations

Indonesia’s 100 GWp solar ambition needs bigger funding, policy overhaul: IESR

Highlight
Philippine Foreign Secretary Tess Lazaro and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn shake hands during a signing ceremony for countries acceding to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila on November 14, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Global powers converge on Manila as ASEAN summit kicks off
A woman participating in the 2026 Women’s March Jakarta holds a placard reading “The state profits from menstrual blood” in protest against the government’s policy of imposing taxes on sanitary pads, a menstrual health essential, during a rally along Jalan MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Saturday Nov. 7, 2026. Protesters voiced concerns that the tax policy would place an additional financial burden on women in meeting their menstrual health needs.
Editorial

Never tax essentials
Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (center), Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are displayed for sale in a shop at Izmailovo market in Moscow on February 10, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi, Putin to hold historic meeting in China: White House

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges
Economy

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential
Regulations

Indonesia’s 100 GWp solar ambition needs bigger funding, policy overhaul: IESR
Tech

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
Asia & Pacific

Jakarta must turn clean energy deals with Seoul into industrial strategy: Discussion
Asia & Pacific

Global powers converge on Manila as ASEAN summit kicks off
Tech

Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage
Companies

US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.