James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential

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he Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has called for a balanced approach to addressing recent national issues, emphasizing that while serious matters of state require legal scrutiny, the nation's long-term prosperity depends on its economic resilience and institutional strength.
Speaking at the Monthly Diplomatic Breakfast event hosted by the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister on Wednesday, James Riady, Kadin’s coordinating vice chairman for foreign affairs, acknowledged the current political climate.
He noted that the government was looking into matters of national security, institutional accountability and the proper exercise of authority.
“These are serious matters and it is important that they are addressed through the proper legal procedures,” James told an audience of diplomats and business leaders.
He also recognized public discontent, particularly from the youth.
“We have also seen the voices of various elements of the community, especially the young people, as they express their concerns and aspirations. In a country as large, diverse and dynamic as ours, public participation and debate are part of our democratic life.”
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