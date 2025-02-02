'1 Kakak 7 Ponakan': Arswendo's fatherly love on the modern screen

Taking the lead: Chicco Kurniawan's (third left) past acting credits include “13 Bombs“, “Photocopier“ and the Indonesian adaptation of the French series “Call My Agent!“ (Courtesy of Mandela Pictures & Cerita Films/-)

S ometimes, two auteurs from two entirely different generations can share such a fascinating bond. For instance, the late Arswendo Atmowiloto and the film director-writer Yandy Laurens.

In 2019, Yandy successfully managed to breathe fresh (and contemporary) air into his cinematic interpretation of Arswendo's classic saga, Keluarga Cemara. And now, six years later, Yandy returns to the screen with another contemporary interpretation of one of Arswendo's revered bodies of work: 1 Kakak 7 Ponakan (A Brother and 7 Siblings).

The funny thing about adapting a different story by the same auteur for the second time: The filmmaker in question manages to forge an even closer bond with the icon who started it all.

"When I do an adaptation, I'd always try to discover what was inside the heart of the original author so that the adaptation wouldn't betray the initial purpose [of the story]," Yandy divulged in a conversation with The Jakarta Post on Jan. 16.

"If asked whether I got to understand Arswendo, I'd probably say so. I got to know, once again, about how he saw life."

Single fatherhood: Directed by Yandy Laurens, “1 Kakak 7 Ponakan“ stars Chicco Kurniawan in the lead role, with actors such as Amanda Rawles, Fatih Unru and Ringgo Agus Rahman in supporting roles. (Courtesy of Mandela Pictures & Cerita Films/-)

'How reality can bite'