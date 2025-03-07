TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape

Hindia's surprise mixtape Doves, '25 on Blank Canvas, which dropped digitally on Feb. 24, is a symbolic experiment that runs the spectrum of emotions, from grief and loss to empathetic reflection.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape Surprise release: Baskara Putra, stage name Hindia, appears in a promotional photo for his mixtape ‘Doves, '25 on Blank Canvas’, released on Feb. 24, 2025. (Courtesy of Meidiana Tahir/-)

Sometimes, a record can make an unprecedented splash without so much as fanfare.

This is what is happening with Doves, '25 on Blank Canvas, a mixtape that, in less than 48 hours since its digital release and without any prerelease campaign, managed to amass more than a million plays on Spotify alone.

And upon listening closely to what Baskara Putra has to say in this mixtape, he might have indeed managed to both capture and reflect the agony simmering in many Indonesians nowadays. After all, the past few months have not exactly been our country's finest hour.

"I forget the psychological term for it, but Doves, in its entirety, is like an empathy test," said Hindia, the alternative pop moniker of Baskara Putra, during a conversation with The Jakarta Post on Feb. 28, five days after the surprise release of his mixtape.

'Spontaneous reaction'

In the West, “mixtape” typically refers to a body of musical works in which an artist aims to experiment with their sound, not necessarily focus on delivering a commercially viable output. This is also how the AMI Award-winner pretty much defines Doves and the creative spirit behind it.

"This [Doves] is a spontaneous reaction to so many things that have happened in Indonesia, as well as personal turmoil and the kinds of music that my team and I listened to in the past few months," explained Hindia, whose previous studio album Lagipula Hidup Akan Berakhir (Life will end anyway) was released back in July 2023.

Popular

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT
‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

Related Articles

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art

Behind the loving rhapsody of Mitty Zasia

Indian tabla drum maestro Zakir Hussain dies aged 73

Apple’s iPhone 16 release in Indonesia remains uncertain

Related Article

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art

Behind the loving rhapsody of Mitty Zasia

Indian tabla drum maestro Zakir Hussain dies aged 73

Apple’s iPhone 16 release in Indonesia remains uncertain

Popular

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT
‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

More in Culture

 View more
A health worker administers a mammogram during a PT Fujifilm Indonesia corporate social responsibility (CSR) event for early breast cancer detection at MedicElle Clinic in Surabaya, East Java.
Health

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage
Surprise release: Baskara Putra, stage name Hindia, appears in a promotional photo for his mixtape ‘Doves, '25 on Blank Canvas’, released on Feb. 24, 2025.
Entertainment

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape
A Transjakarta bus stops at the Petukangan D'Masiv bus stop in Jakarta on March 3, 2025. PT Transjakarta has partnered with the band D'Masiv to rename the Petukangan bus stop to Petukangan D'Masiv to encourage more people to use public transportation.
Entertainment

Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
Academia

Making a better case for foreign aid
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting
Economy

China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.