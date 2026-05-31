TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
New law expands police role in civilian offices
Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
New law expands police role in civilian offices
Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Meteor explodes over US with blast equivalent to 300 tons of TNT

The fireball broke up over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire at 2:06 pm (1806 GMT), the US space agency's deputy news chief Jennifer Dooren told AFP in a statement.

News Desk (AFP)
Washington
Sun, May 31, 2026 Published on May. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-05-31T11:15:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A stock illustration of a shooting star. A stock illustration of a shooting star. (Shutterstock/Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi)

A

meteor crashing toward Earth exploded over the northeastern United States on Saturday, NASA said, setting off booms that echoed over the region with a blast equivalent to 300 tons of TNT.

The fireball broke up over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire at 2:06 pm (1806 GMT), the US space agency's deputy news chief Jennifer Dooren told AFP in a statement.

"This fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, but it was a natural object and not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite," she said.

All the streams. Where are the crowds?

From The Weekender

All the streams. Where are the crowds?

Local music now dominates streaming charts across Southeast Asia. So why aren't Indonesian artists filling bigger rooms?

Read on The Weekender

"The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud booms."

The meteor was traveling at 75,000 mph (more than 120,000 kph) at an altitude of 40 miles when it broke apart, Dooren said.

Area residents were alarmed by the unexpected loud booms, with social media users reporting they were so powerful that houses were shaking.

In 2013 a fireball streaked above Chelyabinsk, Russia. The house-sized space rock blew apart 14 miles above the ground, releasing a blast equivalent to 440,000 tons of TNT, NASA said.

The explosion blew out windows over 200 square miles (518 square kilometers), injuring more than 1,600 people, mostly due to broken glass.

Popular

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

More from The Weekender

Our second Instagram account is the real one

In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.

What women want, and the gap men are still trying to close

While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya

We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.

Related Article

Japan and Asia’s new balance

Hostilities flare in Middle East war, oil jumps with talks at a stalemate

How the US-China reset recasts the Quad

Building a prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and sustainable world

One dead, dozens injured in firecracker explosions during Idul Fitri celebrations

Popular

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

More in Culture

 View more
Rare sighting: Twin babies of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan species hang onto their mother in a tree in Batang Toru forest, North Sumatra.
Environment

Deadly Sumatra floods wiped out at least 7% of rare orangutan population, report says
Predatory power: Crocodile of the Land, a mixed-media artwork by Agus Suwage that is exhibited at the 2026 Venice Biennale, uses land and sea crocodiles as metaphors to examine human greed, expansionism and the pursuit of power.
Art & Culture

Venice Biennale 2026: Indonesia unveils Printing the Unprinted
Peeking birds: A guide points while participants look for a bird during a birdwatching activity held by conservation group Burung Indonesia at the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) in Bogor, West Java on Sept. 20, 2025. Weekend Birding is one of regular programs held by the group to engage the public to be involved in citizen science by observing and documenting various species of birds.
Environment

How citizen scientists help saving biodiversity

Highlight
No panic yet: A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Regulations

House warns of consumer shift to subsidized fuels after Pertamax price hike
Participants listen to a presentation from Tech for Good Institute (TFGI) program director Citra Nasrudin talks during a closed-door roundtable in Jakarta on May 12, 2026. Organized jointly with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), the roundtable examined Indonesia’s strategic priorities in governing emerging technologies.
Editorial

Failed system, fake research
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, center, chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN), speaks to reporters alongside DEN Executive Secretary Septian Hario Seto, right, and DEN member Chatib Basri, left, after a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 9, 2026. The council reported to the president on its review of the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program and developments related to GovTech Indonesia, an initiative aimed at integrating government digital services through a national portal.
Economy

Indonesia's economic pivot calms markets, but firmer measures needed

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates
Asia & Pacific

Japan offers Asagiri-class destroyers to Indonesia
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo says frequent overseas trips serve national interests
Europe

Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN
Politics

Prabowo: I ran because Indonesia was on the wrong track
Sports

World Cup set for kickoff after high ticket prices, visa issues dog buildup
Regulations

House warns of consumer shift to subsidized fuels after Pertamax price hike
Environment

Deadly Sumatra floods wiped out at least 7% of rare orangutan population, report says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.