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Video game makers shift releases to avoid 'GTA VI' juggernaut

Publishers are steering clear of the final months of 2026, traditionally a peak sales period, to avoid competing with what is expected to be the year's dominant product, and potentially the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

AFP
Paris
Sat, June 6, 2026 Published on Jun. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-06-06T15:50:46+07:00

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This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ 'Grand Theft Auto 6' trailer played on computer screens. The first trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' was officially released ahead of schedule Dec. 4, 2023 due to a leak, touting a 2025 release for the next chapter of the massively successful video game franchise. This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ 'Grand Theft Auto 6' trailer played on computer screens. The first trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' was officially released ahead of schedule Dec. 4, 2023 due to a leak, touting a 2025 release for the next chapter of the massively successful video game franchise. (AFP/Chris Delmas)

V

ideo game publishers are reshuffling release schedules to avoid getting run over by feverishly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, as a crowded autumn line-up takes shape, industry players said at an annual gaming event Friday.

The Summer Games Fest in Los Angeles highlighted dozens of upcoming titles while underscoring the market impact of Rockstar Games' next instalment, due on Nov. 19 after two delays.

GTA VI is the eighth main entry in the blockbuster franchise, and set to arrive more than 13 years after GTA V, the second best-selling video game in history.

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Publishers are steering clear of the final months of 2026, traditionally a peak sales period, to avoid competing with what is expected to be the year's dominant product, and potentially the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

Titles including Wolverine, Silent Hill: Townfall and Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve are among more than a dozen major games expected in September, while Star Wars Zero Company is set for Aug. 27.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on Oct. 23, just weeks before GTA VI, a slot widely seen as the outer limit for avoiding direct competition.

That window is "frequently cited as the latest you can release a game and not get sucked into that Rockstar black hole", said Christopher Dring, founder of specialist outlet The Game Business.

GTA VI will be the "biggest premium release which will gather huge amount of attention and engagement that will likely last until at least the new year", consultancy firm Ampere Analysis said in a report.

The Summer Games Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley after conferences led by Sony and ahead of Microsoft's showcase, unveiled several major titles on Friday, including Final Fantasy VII Revelation, due in spring 2027.

A remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, first released in 2000, is also slated for 2027, titled Resident Evil Veronica, reflecting the industry's continued reliance on established franchises.

Beyond release schedules, the event showcased new projects, including 1666 Amsterdam by Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Desilets and Gen Atlas from Japanese designer Fumito Ueda.

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This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ 'Grand Theft Auto 6' trailer played on computer screens. The first trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' was officially released ahead of schedule Dec. 4, 2023 due to a leak, touting a 2025 release for the next chapter of the massively successful video game franchise.
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