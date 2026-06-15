Under pouring rain, Idgitaf masters the art of love

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Fresh off the breakthrough success of “Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan”, Idgitaf channels romance and resilience into her most personal album yet.
Since the beginning of her journey in music, Idgitaf has always had something to prove.
Her debut extended play, the 2022 Semoga Sembuh (Get well), proved that Idgitaf was more than just a TikTok sensation. Her 2023 full-length album, Mengudara (Soar), substantiated her songwriting skill as well as her artistic idealism.
And now, with her new album, Berusaha di Bawah Hujan (Trying in the rain), the 25-year-old singer-songwriter turns inward, drawing more directly from her own experiences and relationship.
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Fresh off the success of "Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan" (Have me before the rain), which became one of her biggest hits and introduced a country-pop sound rarely heard in Indonesia's mainstream pop scene, Idgitaf enters a new chapter that is both more personal and more confident.
Idgitaf, the stage name of Brigitta Meliala, candidly acknowledged that she was "naive" during her Semoga Sembuh era and "stubborn" during her Mengudara era. In her current era, however, she described herself as "wiser" in her craft. While Berusaha di Bawah Hujan centers on romantic commitment, it also reflects her effort to expand perceptions of her music beyond the themes and style that first made her popular.
"Who I am in 2026 is open," the AMI Award winner said on June 2. "I trust people more, including trusting them to do their part. I am also more receptive toward inputs, as well as more willing to [creatively] explore as far as possible and to the best of my ability."
"I'm going to promote my happiness to everyone, and I want everyone to feel encouraged to find love that is healthy, just like I did." — Idgitaf
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