Uruguayan artists bridge distance through ‘Panorámica’

Dawn portal: Manuel Rodriguez’s watercolor painting Bilbao, 6 de junio 2023, 12:00-15:15h is displayed on June 4 at the Panorámica exhibition at the National Gallery of Indonesia in Central Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, a National Gallery exhibition pairs documentary photographs of Uruguay’s gauchos with abstract watercolor works inspired by cities around the world.

U ruguay and Indonesia seem worlds apart. Separated by oceans and continents, the two countries lie nearly 16,000 kilometers apart, almost on opposite sides of the globe. Yet through Panorámica, an art exhibition presented by the Embassy of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay in Indonesia at the National Gallery, visitors can discover the landscapes, people and traditions that have shaped this South American nation.

The exhibition also celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Uruguay and Indonesia, established on June 9, 1966.

Curated by National Gallery curators Alam Wisesha and Karamina Puspitasari, the exhibition features works by Uruguayan photographer Luis Fabini and visual artist Manuel Rodriguez.

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"Panorámica reflects the power of art as a bridge between cultures, perspectives and humanity," said Cristina Gonzalez, the Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to Indonesia, at the exhibition's opening on June 4.

Running until June 28, the exhibition is the first solo exhibition presented by the Embassy of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay in Indonesia.

Artist and muse: Uruguayan visual artist Manuel Rodriguez stands beside his painting Bilbao, 25 de abril 2023, 16:30-19:30h on June 4 at the Panorámica exhibition at the National Gallery of Indonesia in Central Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Gauchos