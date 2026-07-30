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BTS pulls out of Grammys after Asian pop category introduction

The South Korean megastars were widely tipped in the running for several of the Grammys' top honors, including Album of the Year, after their comeback album, ARIRANG, became one of this year's best-selling hits.

Claire Lee (AFP)
Seoul
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T13:11:10+07:00

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Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (AFP/Juan Mabromata)

G

lobal K-pop sensation BTS said Wednesday they will not submit their music for next year's Grammy Awards, after the Recording Academy introduced a new Asian pop category criticized for restricting the success of regional artists.

The South Korean megastars were widely tipped in the running for several of the Grammys' top honors, including Album of the Year, after their comeback album, ARIRANG, became one of this year's best-selling hits.

But the seven-member group said they would not enter the contest after the introduction of five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

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"We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year," BTS members said in coordinated posts on their individual Instagram accounts.

"We hope that music is heard and loved for what it is, rather than being defined by region or language," they said.

BTS is the first all-South Korean act to reign over Billboard's US top singles chart, which they achieved with their 2020 track "Dynamite", their first hit sung completely in English.

Despite performing at the Grammys and earning several nominations, including for Best Music Video, the group has never won.

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement he was "saddened" by the band's decision and that success in the Asian category did not rule out wins for other headline awards.

"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia," he said.

"The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists."

ARIRANG, named after a South Korean folk song, includes mostly English lyrics but explores themes including Korean identity after the band's hiatus for mandatory military service.

It would not have qualified for the Grammys' Best Asian Pop Music Performance, announced last month, because it requires entries make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.

The Recording Academy said the new award aims to honor "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop".

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But some critics say it boxes Asian artists into a separate category instead of recognizing them alongside global peers.

Lee Ji-young, a BTS fan and a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said "by any objective measure, it is the Grammys that need BTS, not the other way around".

"The fact that BTS turned its back on the Recording Academy first is also a sign that the authority the Grammys have long wielded as the gatekeeper -- the one extending the invitation -- is beginning to erode," she told AFP.

Beyond music, BTS has championed UNICEF campaigns and donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 -- inspiring fans to match the amount.

They have also spoken at the White House in 2022 about anti-Asian hate and inclusivity, and been open about mental health.

The group recently completed their European tour and headlined a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final in the United States.

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