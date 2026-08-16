‘Mamon’ and ‘ensaymada’: A taste of Philippine tradition

Citrus cloud: Mary Grace's ultra-soft and airy mamon cake is delicately flavored with orange and lemon, adding a bright citrus note to the buttery Filipino favorite. (JP/Aruna Harjani)

Long part of everyday life and celebrations, the two beloved baked goods have evolved from humble snacks into bakery favorites with distinctive versions across the country.

F ilipinos celebrate with cakes, whether it is for a simple lunch get-together or a dinner party. Somehow, a delicious, moist cake always finds its way onto the table.

Three of the Philippines' most famous bakeshops have become household names. Goldilocks, Red Ribbon and Mary Grace have become part of Philippine family celebrations, each building a following with its own take on mamon, a soft sponge cake, and ensaymada, a fluffy sweet bread traditionally topped with butter and sugar.

There are many other bakeshops across the country, but these three have grown into some of the best-known names in the business.

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Goldilocks Bakeshop was founded by sisters Milagros Leelin Yee and Clarita Leelin Go. During World War II, Milagros cooked while Clarita began baking after receiving an oven as a gift. On May 16, 1966, the sisters, together with their sister-in-law, Doris Wilson Lee, opened their first bakeshop in Pasong Tamo, Makati.

Swirls of sweetness: Red Ribbon's ensaymada features soft, twirled bread topped with sugar, butter and grated cheese, balancing sweetness with a savory finish. (JP/Aruna Harjani)

Goldilocks opened its first international branch in Los Angeles in the United States in 1976, later expanding to San Francisco, San Jose and Las Vegas. In 2024, SM Investments acquired a 34 percent stake in Goldilocks Bakeshop.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop was founded by Amalia and Renato Mercado in 1979. Together with their five children, they opened a small cake shop in Quezon City. Their daughter, Teresita Moran, developed the cakes.