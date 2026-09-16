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Indonesian students to conduct UN-backed microgravity experiment in Germany

Three Indonesian students are set to test how partially wet sand behaves in microgravity, research that could one day help robots dig, handle samples and move materials on the Moon or Mars.

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
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Indonesian students Alessander Reynard Aritonang, 19 (center), Rendy Dwi Nugraha, 20 (right) and Idam Sholikhah, 21, pose in this undated handout photo. The team will conduct a United Nations-supported microgravity experiment in Germany. Indonesian students Alessander Reynard Aritonang, 19 (center), Rendy Dwi Nugraha, 20 (right) and Idam Sholikhah, 21, pose in this undated handout photo. The team will conduct a United Nations-supported microgravity experiment in Germany. (Courtesy of UNOOSA/-)

T

hree students from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta will conduct a microgravity experiment in Germany as part of the 10th round of the Fellowship Programme for Drop Tower Experiment Series (DropTES).

The program is jointly organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Center of Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM) at the University of Bremen, with support from the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

The UGM team comprises Alessander Reynard Aritonang, 19, a nuclear engineering undergraduate who serves as team leader, Rendy Dwi Nugraha, 20, an agricultural engineering undergraduate, and Idam Sholikhah, 21, an applied bachelor’s student in instrumentation and control engineering technology.

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The students will study how partially wet sand moves and redistributes when shaken in a controlled microgravity environment. The research could contribute to the development of technologies for future space missions, including robotic excavation, sample handling and the transportation of materials in space.

UGM director of student affairs Hempri Suyatna said the opportunity would give the students practical experience in microgravity research and space exploration while encouraging them to pursue space technology for Indonesia.

“We hope this experience will inspire them to pursue innovative research and contribute to the advancement of space science and technology in Indonesia,” Hempri said, according to a Sept. 7 statement from UNOOSA.

DropTES is part of UNOOSA’s “Access to Space for All” initiative, which provides research teams from countries with emerging space capabilities with opportunities to conduct experiments in microgravity and hypergravity.

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