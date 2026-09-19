Abell Octovan’s solo debut explores personal reflection

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Known for his vinyl art toys and satirical resin sculptures, Abell uses humor and popular-culture references to depict tensions between different values and ideas.
ultidisciplinary artist Abell Octovan presents his first solo exhibition, Am I an Artist, featuring 25 works that explore personal reflection and popular culture through contrasting elements and materials.
The exhibition features Abell’s recent two- and three-dimensional works in resin, acrylic, canvas, marble, metal and wood.
Known for his vinyl art toys and satirical resin sculptures, Abell uses humor and popular-culture references to depict tensions between different values and ideas.
One work, “Temple of Dreams”, features a white resin pillow, inviting viewers to consider dreams not only as sleep experiences but also as spaces for hopes, memories and imagination.
Another sculpture, “Bless the Cash”, features two hands holding a marble-carved banknote, representing gratitude for the effort and journey behind money earned.
In “Seeing the Other Side”, an acrylic-on-canvas work, a bird arriving through a window is greeted by an open hand. According to the exhibition notes, the bird represents knowledge, information and new perspectives that come with being open to the outside world. The window serves as a transitional space, reflecting learning and growth toward maturity.
In her foreword to the exhibition catalog, art collector Detty Wulandari said the exhibition features paintings based on sketches Abell made while studying at university, revisiting memories of the past through his present perspective.
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