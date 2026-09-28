Oasis lives on across generations in Indonesia

Bring on the lights: Oasis guitarist and creative force Noel Gallagher plays the band’s favorite tunes to a sea of fans during the 2025 reunion tour, as seen in the Don’t Look Back in Anger documentary. (YouTube/Oasis/-)

From Wonderwall to Don’t Look Back in Anger, the songs have outlived Britpop to become a shared soundtrack for Indonesians across generations.

A music documentary is usually a celebration for fans of the artist on screen. But sometimes, the songs are so familiar, even among Indonesian audiences, that not only do moviegoers sing along; others around them also do the same.

Such was the atmosphere when Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger hit Indonesian cinemas in limited screenings from mid-September. Each weekend, local fans turned up to watch the British band’s comeback unfold on screen, many already knowing every song by heart.

Among them was Athaya Vita Krisrana, a 26-year-old finance analyst whose excitement was immediately apparent when she spoke to The Jakarta Post. There were many things she would like to say about the band, whose music she grew up with.

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“I’ve known their songs since I was very little,” Athaya told the Post on Sept. 19.

She shared how the documentary, which traces the two Gallagher brothers’ reunion in 2025 after a 15-year split following their feud, gave her chills.

“When they reunited last year, I saw its livestream through social media while I was working, and for some reason, I was in tears,” she said.

“It’s all about simplicity.” — Hasief Ardiasyah, music observer