The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind

Nearly a decade after a Jakarta governor suggested the return of becak, which has had a complicated relationship with the capital, electric versions are making a comeback elsewhere.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 5, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
On Oct. 6, 1987, during a raid on Jl. Wolter Monginsidi in South Jakarta, officers seized and loaded pedicabs onto trucks as traffic whizzed by, seemingly oblivious to their removal. On Oct. 6, 1987, during a raid on Jl. Wolter Monginsidi in South Jakarta, officers seized and loaded pedicabs onto trucks as traffic whizzed by, seemingly oblivious to their removal. (The Jakarta Post Archive/Kosasih Derajat)

O

nce a familiar sight on Jakarta’s streets, becak (pedicab) has largely disappeared from the urban transportation landscape. Yet nearly a century after its arrival in the capital, the human-powered vehicle is getting a new lease on life elsewhere in the country, this time with an electric motor.

Becak began operating in Jakarta in 1936 and quickly became a major mode of public transport. By 1970, around 150,000 pedicabs were estimated to be operating in the capital, along with around 300,000 drivers working in two shifts, according to historical records cited by Antara.

This once ubiquitous three-wheelers were increasingly blamed for the city’s congestion and criticized as outdated for their reliance on human power. In 1970, governor Ali Sadikin banned the production of new becak and their entry to Jakarta.

The weight of time

From The Weekender

The weight of time

Read on The Weekender

The following year, the city restricted them from major roads, then a 1972 regulation classified becak alongside oplet, a type of public minivan, as forms of transport unsuitable for the capital.

The crackdown continued under successive administrations. The City Council passed a total ban in 1988 and in April 1990, the Jakarta administration moved to remove becak altogether. On Oct. 6, 1987, during a raid on Jl. Wolter Monginsidi in South Jakarta, officers seized and loaded pedicabs onto trucks as traffic whizzed by, seemingly oblivious to their removal.

During the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, governor Sutiyoso briefly relaxed the ban to help people affected by the economic downturn. Becak quickly returned to the city streets, but the reprieve lasted less than a week.

The issue resurfaced two decades later under governor Anies Baswedan, who proposed the revival of becak in 2018 as localized neighborhood transport, with special routes keeping them off major roads.

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More from The Weekender

Questioning and nurturing the self with Abell Octovan

The visual artist explores new grounds and mediums in his first solo exhibition, Am I an Artist.

Radio still gives you something an algorithm can't

You can choose almost anything you want to hear these days. So why are young people still tuning in to radio?

Travels in the land of Gen Z (Part 2)

Beyond the fragility and short attention span, my students proved sharper, more open-minded and more generous than I’d expected. Second of two parts. Read the first here.

Related Article

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind

Without ideas or proposal, Prabowo stands on BRICS periphery

Bringing the military back in

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in Culture

 View more
On Oct. 6, 1987, during a raid on Jl. Wolter Monginsidi in South Jakarta, officers seized and loaded pedicabs onto trucks as traffic whizzed by, seemingly oblivious to their removal.
Art & Culture

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind
Australian bogong moths rest on a piece of material in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 28, 2003.
Environment

Swarms of moths in Australia lift hopes of recovery for endangered species
Crossover classic: Andrea Bocelli poses for the cover of ‘Romanza’ (1996), the compilation album that launched his global career, which the Italian tenor is marking with a 30th anniversary world tour that includes two Indonesian stops: on Oct. 31 at Borobudur Temple and on Nov. 1 in Jakarta.
Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli marks 30 years of ‘Romanza’ with Indonesia shows

Highlight
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Friday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Editorial

Bringing the military back in
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second left) congratulate and shake hands with new cabinet members during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

The Latest

 View more
Society

Women turn forest foods into new livelihoods
Europe

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Asia & Pacific

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
Regulations

New stimulus package to boost economy in Q4, and beyond
Art & Culture

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind
Asia & Pacific

Former ICJ president says world needs another Bandung moment for peace
Archipelago

Mercenary recruitment becomes new threat for Riau Islands migrant workers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.