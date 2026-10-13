Jakarta’s over-30 crowd rediscovers the dance floor in daylight

Put your hands up: Guests dance at an “Over 30, 030” session in Jakarta as the DJ spins nostalgic hits, particularly favorites among millennials, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Over 30, 030/-)

No late nights, no next-day hangovers. The capital’s afternoon parties are giving adults who still love to dance a way to relive their clubbing days without sacrificing their sleep.

At 3 p.m. on Oct. 3, the party was already underway, or at least, the queue was.

Guests who had booked their spots lined up in the basement of a popular hotel in Central Jakarta, beneath an LED-lit backdrop bearing the words “Over 30, 030,” referring to the over-30 clubbing trend also known as Over30Club or Above30Club. Guests aged between 30 and 60 took turns posing for pictures before heading into a darkened room washed in moving, colorful lights. Outside, the afternoon sun was still shining.

Inside, the DJ was ready. With an MC standing beside him, he launched into a playlist heavy on 1990s hits, drawing guests onto the dance floor. Blue’s “One Love,” Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca” and Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” blasted from the speakers, prompting swaying, singing and the occasional enthusiastic whoop.

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As the crowd grew, finding room to dance became a challenge. But nobody seemed particularly bothered. They were there for the music, and perhaps for a chance to revisit a younger version of themselves without having to stay out until dawn.

Welcome to afternoon clubbing, where the party ends early enough for everyone to get a decent night’s sleep.

The 030 concept takes the party to different venues rather than tying it to a single nightclub. Events are organized around particular dates and locations, giving partygoers a chance to dance without committing to a conventional late-night outing. Vault Jakarta, by contrast, has partnered with Singapore’s Above30club to host its own recurring afternoon-clubbing event at an established venue.

For adults juggling work, family and other responsibilities, the format offers a different way to enjoy club culture. The music, dancing and socializing remain, but the late-night hours are no longer part of the deal.