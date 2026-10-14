The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Making police reform work
How Indonesia’s stainless, carbon steel fare amid global headwinds

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Making police reform work
How Indonesia’s stainless, carbon steel fare amid global headwinds

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Herald van der Linde brings Sriwijaya’s maritime world to life

Through the journeys of a Buddhist monk, the rise of port cities and the movement of goods and ideas, the Dutch historian traces the networks that connected ancient Sumatra to the wider world.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tracing ancient ties: Historian and author Herald van der Linde (right) delivers a presentation on Sept. 26, 2026, during the launch of his book Srivijaya at the National Museum in Central Jakarta, describing how Chinese monk Yijing documented the Buddhist empire on present-day Sumatra while journeying to India. Tracing ancient ties: Historian and author Herald van der Linde (right) delivers a presentation on Sept. 26, 2026, during the launch of his book Srivijaya at the National Museum in Central Jakarta, describing how Chinese monk Yijing documented the Buddhist empire on present-day Sumatra while journeying to India. (JP/Nur Janti)

Nur Janti

The Jakarta Post/Jakarta

 

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

From The Weekender

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

Read on The Weekender

More than 1,300 years ago, a Chinese Buddhist monk named Yijing embarked on a journey to India to deepen his knowledge of Buddhism. His travels took him through Sumatra, where he found a thriving center of Buddhist learning that would leave a lasting impression on his account of the region.

In the seventh century, Yijing stopped in Palembang and Muaro Jambi to study Buddhism and Sanskrit before continuing to Nalanda, a renowned Buddhist monastic center in India. He later returned to Sumatra, bringing with him Buddhist texts that he translated into Chinese.

Sanskrit, a classical Indo-Aryan language, had become an important language of religion, scholarship and elite culture across parts of Asia, spreading alongside Hinduism and Buddhism. Its presence in Sumatra reflected the island’s connections to wider intellectual and religious networks.

Yijing’s accounts describe a community of monks studying Buddhist texts and Sanskrit in the region, offering an early glimpse of Sumatra’s role in the circulation of knowledge across Asia.

Popular

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

More from The Weekender

At this wellness retreat, your poo is everybody’s business

Ayurvedagram promises balance through ancient Ayurvedic practices. For four days, I surrendered my schedule, my modesty and, almost, my digestive tract.

All aboard: The case for staying grounded

An eight-hour train ride from Jakarta to Surabaya shows that getting there can be half the fun.

Questioning and nurturing the self with Abell Octovan

The visual artist explores new grounds and mediums in his first solo exhibition, Am I an Artist.

Related Article

Outlook of the national palm oil sector in 2027

Riyadh Air to fly to Jakarta on Nov. 16, ticket sales ongoing

Ensuring the human right to adequate housing in Indonesia

Andrea Bocelli marks 30 years of ‘Romanza’ with Indonesia shows

If history belongs to the victors, civilization has no place

Popular

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

More in Culture

 View more
Tracing ancient ties: Historian and author Herald van der Linde (right) delivers a presentation on Sept. 26, 2026, during the launch of his book Srivijaya at the National Museum in Central Jakarta, describing how Chinese monk Yijing documented the Buddhist empire on present-day Sumatra while journeying to India.
Books

Herald van der Linde brings Sriwijaya’s maritime world to life
Attendees take part in a sleep competition organized by a mattress brand in Tokyo on October 5, 2026.
Culture

Ready, set, snooze: Sleep-deprived Japanese compete for best-rested
Put your hands up: Guests dance at an “Over 30, 030” session in Jakarta as the DJ spins nostalgic hits, particularly favorites among millennials, in this undated photo.
Entertainment

Jakarta’s over-30 crowd rediscovers the dance floor in daylight

Highlight
Firefighters work on cointaining a wildfire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on October 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Regional fallout grows as Indonesia rejects disaster status
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13.
Editorial

Safety reform first
President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks past the podium ahead of a swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed cabinet ministers during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Public confidence in Indonesia’s direction falls under Prabowo: Survey

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
Books

Herald van der Linde brings Sriwijaya’s maritime world to life
Politics

More shake-ups at police force under new chief
Academia

Indonesia generates smoke, ASEAN merely suffers
Academia

Bending, not breaking? Indonesia’s resilience paradox
Opinion

Analysis: Can Hashim’s group succeed in Indonesia’s toughest gas block?
Politics

Public confidence in Indonesia’s direction falls under Prabowo: Survey
Economy

8% GDP growth a tall order, says Nobel laureate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Herald van der Linde brings Sriwijaya’s maritime world to life

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.