Convening and celebrating on the Island of the Gods

Every year, Bali welcomes millions of travelers, drawing them in with picturesque vistas, rich cultural heritage and the island’s signature hospitality.

F or lovers looking for the perfect backdrop to their happily ever after, Bali’s numerous hotels and resorts offer a myriad of options catering to every wedding vision.

At Four Seasons, the exclusive WeddingMoon Combination Package pairs a wedding at one of its two Balinese resorts with a honeymoon at the other, allowing couples to exchange vows amid the tranquil riverside beauty of Sayan before embracing the oceanfront energy of Jimbaran Bay, or vice versa with an “I do” on Jimbaran’s golden sands before retreating to Sayan’s serene jungle.

The package, starting at Rp 165 million (US$9,133) for 30 guests, includes a complimentary ceremony venue and five-hour wedding preparation room, a 30-minute predinner reception, a wedding reception dinner and a wedding cake. Beyond the ceremony, the package includes a wedding-night stay in three One-Bedroom Villas, plus a two-night honeymoon stay voucher at either resort, valid for one year.

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Meanwhile, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach highlights a more intimate, story-driven celebration, offering a romantic front-row seat to the iconic Seminyak sunset amid lush greenery.

The hotel showcases three venues catering to different wedding visions: the Kama Veda compact ballroom for those seeking a classic indoor celebration with a boutique feel, the Secret Garden Pool for a secluded escape within verdant tropical greeneries and the SugarSand Terrace for sunset weddings with clear, wide-open views of the horizon.

At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, celebrations can be held at the Heritage Beach Garden overlooking Mount Agung, celebrating beneath tropical palms in the Summer Garden or in an elegant ballroom reception. But beyond the venue itself, the resort offers opportunities to weave well-being naturally into the wedding experience.

Bridal parties can prepare for the celebration with rejuvenating treatments at Heavenly Spa by Westin™, while couples and guests can enjoy sunrise yoga, mindful movement sessions, beachfront recovery experiences or personalized wellness consultations before or after the festivities. Rather than being an addition to the celebration, wellness becomes part of the celebration itself.

Bali’s focus on wellness goes beyond weddings, as can be seen from Conrad Bali’s destination-conscious approach that blends carbon-neutral events, cultural immersion, well-being and meaningful connection for the next generation of meetings and incentives travelers.

Through its Meet With Purpose initiative, guests may choose to host carbon-neutral meetings by offsetting the emissions generated during their events through a reputable carbon offset program, enhanced by hands-on social and environmental impact programs through strategic NGO partnerships. In addition, the Conrad 1/3/5 program invites groups to explore Bali through thoughtfully crafted one, three and five-hour itineraries, ranging from the cocooning Sway Sleep Journey aerial hammock ritual, reflective Nawa Sanga Yantra Art Therapy sessions, to Foraging and Forest Bathing in Bedugul’s rainforest landscapes.

Be they work, leisure or love, the Island of the Gods always has something to celebrate for everyone.

A venue for every gathering at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

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In the vibrant heart of Seminyak, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach offers a stylish destination for corporate gatherings, private celebrations and MICE events, with the iconic Seminyak sunset providing a memorable backdrop.

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Blending modern luxury with authentic local charm, the resort presents versatile venues designed to accommodate different event needs, from intimate business meetings to beachfront cocktail receptions.

The Kama Veda ballroom provides a comfortable and elegant setting for up to 100 guests, ideal for corporate meetings, breakout sessions and private dinners. Meanwhile, Naya features a private balcony and pantry, offering a dedicated space for focused discussions and intimate meetings of up to 25 guests. For more exclusive gatherings, Saka offers a private boardroom accommodating up to 12 guests, complete with a private pantry.

For events overlooking the ocean, SugarSand Sunset Terrace provides a premier beachfront setting for sunset cocktail receptions of up to 150 guests, with sweeping views of the horizon. Its indoor venue also offers a convenient setting for meetings and after-parties, allowing business gatherings to transition seamlessly into celebrations.

To book your event, visit https://seminyak.hotelindigo.com/en/events-form

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali creates the experience of a lifetime

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Destination weddings, most popularly in Bali, have evolved beyond a single ceremony, turning into multi-day celebrations filled with shared experiences and memorable moments before and after exchanging vows.

At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, every wedding is designed around this philosophy. Rather than focusing solely on the ceremony itself, the resort helps couples create an immersive celebration, all within one integrated destination. The result is a wedding that feels less like an event and more like an unforgettable holiday shared with the people who matter most.

White sandy beaches and lush tropical gardens may be the norm for Bali. But the resort elevates weddings by bringing ease to the planning process by offering dedicated wedding specialists that deliver perfection over every detail, thoughtfully curated for every couple.

Furthermore, the resort offers opportunities to weave wellbeing naturally into the wedding experience. Bridal parties can prepare for the celebration with rejuvenating treatments at Heavenly Spa by Westin™, and/or personalized wellness consultations by their wellness ambassadors amid the festivities.

With multiple venues and restaurants to choose from, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali guarantees a seamless and unforgettable wedding experience that is worthy to be cherished.

Conrad Bali champions meaningful events via Meet With Purpose, Conrad 1/3/5

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Conrad Bali reinforces its commitment to responsible and impactful gatherings through its Meet With Purpose initiative, enhanced by the brand’s experiential framework Conrad 1/3/5.

As part of the Meet With Purpose intiative, guests may choose to host carbon-neutral meetings through a reputable program that helps offset the emissions generated during their events.

To minimize single-use waste, the resort has transitioned to a plastic-free meeting environment that features sustainable amenities, such as handcrafted wooden coasters and glass covers, and offers optional lanyards produced entirely from recycled materials.

Conrad Bali also facilitates hands-on social and environmental impact programs through strategic NGO partnerships, where delegates can participate in activities including mangrove restoration, baby coral planting or nutritional meal programs for local villages.

The beachfront Nusa Dua resort has adapted the global Conrad 1/3/5 program specifically for MICE events, offering curated wellness experiences and destination discovery through thoughtfully crafted one-, three- and five-hour cultural and culinary immersions.

Moments range from the one-hour Crystal Sound Healing and Chakra Balancing and the three-hour Suku Theme Nights to the five-hour Scenic Cooking Journey at Astungkara Way Regenerative Farm.

Through these combined offerings, delegates leave with strengthened professional relationships, renewed inspiration and a deeper appreciation for responsible travel.

Two sides of Bali, one beautiful Weddingmoon

Four Seasons Resorts Bali’s exclusive WeddingMoon Combination Package pairs a wedding at one of its two Balinese resorts with a honeymoon at the other.

Exchange vows amid the tranquil riverside beauty of Sayan before embracing the oceanfront energy of Jimbaran Bay, or say “I do” on Jimbaran’s golden sands before retreating to Sayan’s serene jungle, 90 minutes away by car.

Designed for celebrations of different sizes, the package starts at Rp165 million++ for 30 guests. Inclusions feature a wedding-night stay in three One-Bedroom Villas, with breakfast for two per villa, plus a two-night honeymoon stay voucher at either resort, valid for one year.

The experience includes a complimentary ceremony venue and five-hour wedding preparation room, a 30-minute pre-dinner reception, a wedding reception dinner with a live-cooking buffet or four-course set menu, and a wedding cake. The bridal couple can also enjoy a private romantic dinner and a 90-minute Balinese couples’ massage.