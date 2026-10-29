The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s imprint on Cape Town history comes to light

A Jakarta exhibition traces more than three centuries of shared history, from Indonesian exiles and enslaved people who helped shape the South African city to the spread of Islam and the legacy of influential Muslim scholars.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 29, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Fragments of belonging: A visitor views There Was Something Here Before, an exhibition documenting Cape Town’s history through photographs, archival materials and artworks, on Oct. 8, 2026, at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. Fragments of belonging: A visitor views There Was Something Here Before, an exhibition documenting Cape Town’s history through photographs, archival materials and artworks, on Oct. 8, 2026, at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. (JP/Nur Janti)

P

hotographs of Cape Town, a coastal city in South Africa, feature in There Was Something Here Before, an interactive multimedia exhibition by Zahira Asmal at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. Opened in early October, the exhibition explores historical connections between Cape Town and Indonesia spanning more than three centuries.

One photograph shows Saunders Rock, a seaside area once reserved exclusively for white people. It opened to all racial groups only in the late 1980s, following repeated protests by anti-apartheid activists.

In a note beside the photograph, Asmal, an urbanist and director of The City, an independent research, publishing and place-making agency founded in 2010, writes that the series captures a public space whose accessibility was hard-won. It also shows how apartheid-era urban planning continues to shape Cape Town.

In between the kingdoms of the well and sick

From The Weekender

In between the kingdoms of the well and sick

Read on The Weekender

Alongside the photographs, the exhibition features archival materials, sound and art documenting the city’s history and the communities that have shaped it, reflecting the exhibition’s title, There Was Something Here Before.

“The exhibition invites us to think about who really shapes a city. Who builds it, cares for it, brings knowledge, creates culture and fights to make it home?” Asmal said in a statement released by the Culture Ministry.

The exhibition runs at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta until Dec. 23.

“The exhibition invites us to consider who shapes a city: who builds it, cares for it, brings knowledge, creates culture and fights to make it home.” — Zahira Asmal, urbanist

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More from The Weekender

Farewell, good breast

A cancer diagnosis brings more than the fear of illness. It raises difficult questions about how to protect those we love while revealing unexpected reserves of tenderness and resilience.

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

What begins as a small grammatical curiosity becomes a larger question about language, culture and the way we understand ourselves in relation to others - and, ultimately, about what we risk losing in a world increasingly impatient with reflection, ambiguity and the humanities.

A passport to the kingdom of the sick

A breast cancer diagnosis, a journey to the kingdom of the sick and a determination to describe what lies there without metaphor, euphemism or the word “fight.”

Related Article

The Arctic: From the Northern Sea Route to Greater Eurasia

Students protest against President Prabowo policies, wildfires

Singapore summons leaders of firms probed for haze links

Smoke from Kalimantan fires reaches Jakarta skies

Independence proclamation: Sukarno in his own words

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Culture

 View more
Fragments of belonging: A visitor views There Was Something Here Before, an exhibition documenting Cape Town’s history through photographs, archival materials and artworks, on Oct. 8, 2026, at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta.
Art & Culture

Indonesia’s imprint on Cape Town history comes to light
A combination of images featuring solo projects by three Blackpink members this year, namely Jisoo’s upcoming single “Addicted” (left), Lisa’s EP Press Play (center) and Jennie’s EP Fallen Angel.
Entertainment

Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie keep the music going as Blackpink takes a pause
Reading the work: A visitor reads on Aug. 28, 2026, an artwork caption in the Tapestry of Encounters: Contemporary Indonesian Art at Western Sydney University in Australia.
Art & Culture

Indonesian contemporary art finds a voice in Sydney

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during a closed-door meeting at the President's private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on Oct. 28, 2026. According to the Presidential Secretariat, the meeting was held upon Singapore's request.
Asia and Pacific

Singapore reaches out to cool diplomatic row
Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry's office in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2026.
Editorial

Fire, smoke and statesmanship
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

Investors cold on RI bonds since MSCI warning

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian stock markets fluctuate after mixed tech results
Archipelago

Two female athletes die at Central Java provincial games
Europe

Spain high-speed train crash kills 68, injures over 100
Regulations

US Fed holds interest rates steady despite 'too high' inflation
Art & Culture

Indonesia’s imprint on Cape Town history comes to light
Editorial

Fire, smoke and statesmanship
Society

Haze disrupts schooling, threatens learning outcomes
Opinion

Analysis: Pinpointing corporate culprits behind Indonesia’s wildfires
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s imprint on Cape Town history comes to light

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.