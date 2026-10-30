‘Laut Bercerita’: Raising buried memories to the big screen

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Nearly a decade after Leila S. Chudori’s novelization of the forced disappearances of student activists in the late 1990s, a full-length feature brings its stories of resistance, friendship and families left waiting to cinemas.
early a decade after the publication of Laut Bercerita, former journalist Leila S. Chudori’s novel about civil resistance, state repression and forced disappearances, its characters arrived on the big screen on Thursday in a feature movie directed by Yosep Anggi Noen.
Set in the 1990s, the movie follows Biru Laut (Reza Rahardian), an English literature student in Yogyakarta, and fellow members of Winatra, a student group that challenges the government through writing, discussions and street protests. As authorities close in, the group faces political persecution that culminates in forced disappearances.
The story then turns to those left behind and the families and friends caught in the aftermath of an unresolved history, particularly Laut’s younger sister Asmara Jati.
Cowritten by Leila and Yosep, the movie centers on youth, family and friendship.
Yosep said the filmmakers wanted to portray the struggles of young people through Laut and his peers, including Kasih Kinanti (Dian Sastrowardoyo), who leads the group during their escape.
Describing the movie as historical fiction grounded in research, Yosep said the production sought to pay tribute to the victims of forced disappearances and their families.
Rather than dwell on graphic violence, the filmmakers have chosen to focus on the activists’ aspirations and the tragedy that follows.
The veteran artist reworks familiar images of violence and discrimination to confront a history that continues to shape the present.
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