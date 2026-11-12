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‘Yang Mulia’: A tale of family secrets and the shadows of May 1998

Originally published as The Majesties, Tiffany Tsao’s novel explores the secrets of a wealthy Chinese Indonesian family against the backdrop of Jakarta’s May 1998 turmoil.

Sylviana Hamdani (Contributor)
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Butterfly effect: The Indonesian edition of The Majesties, titled Yang Mulia, features a striking cover of monarch butterfly wings, a motif that extends onto the inner flaps. The design echoes the novel’s themes of migration, transformation and family ties across generations. Butterfly effect: The Indonesian edition of The Majesties, titled Yang Mulia, features a striking cover of monarch butterfly wings, a motif that extends onto the inner flaps. The design echoes the novel’s themes of migration, transformation and family ties across generations. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

L

iving as a Chinese-Indonesian in Indonesia has never been easy, even for the very wealthy. They are often perceived as insular, stingy and cold toward those outside their circles. Unfortunately, some of these stereotypes are not entirely unfounded.

In The Majesties (2020), recently published in Indonesian by Gramedia as Yang Mulia (2026), American writer of Chinese-Indonesian descent Tiffany Tsao tells the story of the Sulinados, a wealthy Chinese Indonesian family whose behavior appears to reinforce some of these stereotypes. Beneath their privileged lives, however, lie secrets and personal conflicts shaped in part by the country's turbulent political history.

“The political always affects the domestic. The two have to be interwoven in the novel, as well,” Tsao said in an interview on Oct. 30 at Gramedia's head office in West Jakarta.

Old habits, new China

From The Weekender

Old habits, new China

Read on The Weekender

Set against the backdrop of Jakarta in 1998, the novel follows a family in which much is left unsaid. Feelings are rarely expressed openly and appearances must be maintained, while tensions beneath the surface continue to build.

“The political always affects the domestic. The two have to be interwoven in the novel, as well.” — Tiffany Tsao, author

Secrets beneath surface

The novel opens with the mass poisoning of 300 guests at a birthday party. Guests retch, vomit and writhe in agony as a joyful family gathering turns into a scene of mass murder.

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