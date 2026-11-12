‘Yang Mulia’: A tale of family secrets and the shadows of May 1998

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Originally published as The Majesties, Tiffany Tsao’s novel explores the secrets of a wealthy Chinese Indonesian family against the backdrop of Jakarta’s May 1998 turmoil.
iving as a Chinese-Indonesian in Indonesia has never been easy, even for the very wealthy. They are often perceived as insular, stingy and cold toward those outside their circles. Unfortunately, some of these stereotypes are not entirely unfounded.
In The Majesties (2020), recently published in Indonesian by Gramedia as Yang Mulia (2026), American writer of Chinese-Indonesian descent Tiffany Tsao tells the story of the Sulinados, a wealthy Chinese Indonesian family whose behavior appears to reinforce some of these stereotypes. Beneath their privileged lives, however, lie secrets and personal conflicts shaped in part by the country's turbulent political history.
“The political always affects the domestic. The two have to be interwoven in the novel, as well,” Tsao said in an interview on Oct. 30 at Gramedia's head office in West Jakarta.
Set against the backdrop of Jakarta in 1998, the novel follows a family in which much is left unsaid. Feelings are rarely expressed openly and appearances must be maintained, while tensions beneath the surface continue to build.
“The political always affects the domestic. The two have to be interwoven in the novel, as well.” — Tiffany Tsao, author
Secrets beneath surface
The novel opens with the mass poisoning of 300 guests at a birthday party. Guests retch, vomit and writhe in agony as a joyful family gathering turns into a scene of mass murder.
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