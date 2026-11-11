Police arrest four-faced Buddha statue thief, amid rampant ritual items thefts

A suspected thief (left) is seen in this CCTV recording carrying a four-faced Buddha statue from Shan Fo Tang Miao temple in Batam, Riau Islands, on Oct. 11, 2026. Several temples and houses have recently lost ritual items made of brass. (Courtesy of Anggrek Permai housing complex/-)

Residents believe the thieves wanted to sell the Buddhist religious item made from brass to scrap dealers.

T he police in Batam, Riau Islands, have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing Buddhist ritual items from houses and temples around the city, a crime that has become more frequent in recent months.

Detectives from Riau Islands’ Police’ Violent Crimes (Jatanras) sub-directorate and Lubuk Baja Police’s Criminal Investigation (Reskrim) unit, arrested Vahn “Olang” Hariyono in an illegal settlement next to Cluster D of Putra Jaya housing complex in Batu Aji district on Saturday at about 1 p.m.

Lubuk Baja Police chief Adj. Comr. Cindo Kottama said the arrest was a follow up on the theft of a four-faced Buddha statue worth some Rp 19.8 million (US$1,094) from Shan Fo Tang Miao temple in Baloi Point shophouse in Lubuk Baja district in the morning of Oct. 11.

The theft was revealed after worshippers reported the incident to temple management, who immediately inspected CCTV footage. In the video the suspect was seen wearing a hoodie jacket, shorts and helmet while carrying the statue on the way to the residential area.

“From the information we received on Saturday morning, the joint team immediately held a coordination meeting and swept the location,” Cindo said.

“We managed to arrest the suspect and brought the evidence to Lubuk Baja Police for further legal process.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The suspect has been charged under Article 477 of the 2023 Criminal Code, punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment.