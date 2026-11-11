Gibran offers to resign 

A demonstrator holds a mask depicting Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka alongside a plain white full-face mask while raising three fingers in a salute symbolizing freedom, solidarity and equality on Oct. 20 during a protest marking the second anniversary of the Prabowo-Gibran administration near the Tugu Tani statue in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has offered to resign as lawmakers step up to launch a motion of opinion over controversies surrounding his eligibility for office, potentially opening the way for his impeachment.

At a press conference at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said Gibran had conveyed his intention to step down during a meeting with President Prabowo earlier in the day. The meeting lasted around two and a half hours.

“During the discussion, the Vice President [...] expressed his intention to resign in light of unfolding developments concerning rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court,” Prasetyo said.

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He was referring to a Supreme Court ruling that annulled the validity of the education certificate Gibran used for his 2024 vice presidential candidacy, and a Constitutional Court ruling that found no convincing evidence that Gibran’s overseas education met the minimum high-school qualification required to run for office.

Prasetyo, a politician from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, denied reports that the President had rejected Gibran's request to step down. He said Prabowo had instead offered advice, while Gibran had requested time to prove the validity of his educational documents through proceedings at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN).

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It remained unclear whether Gibran had formally submitted his resignation or whether Prabowo had accepted it. The Vice President was still seen accompanying Prabowo on Tuesday afternoon at the Merdeka Palace, where the President bestowed national hero status on 19 figures, including Prabowo’s grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo.