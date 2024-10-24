Pramono overtakes Ridwan in latest Jakarta governor race opinion poll

The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center) and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno gesture on Oct. 6, 2024, during the first election debate at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, North Jakarta. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

Pramono Anung and running mate Rano Karno, who has been using the fictional Betawi character Si Doel in his campaign in Jakarta, are now the frontrunners in the three-way gubernatorial election, overtaking Ridwan Kamil and running mate Suswono in the latest survey released halfway into the campaign season.

Pramono, a former cabinet secretary, and Rano, a former Banten governor who has been closely associated with Betawi culture for decades and is leveraging the Doel character to benefit his campaign, are running on the ticket of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

They are up against Ridwan, a West Java native and a former governor of the province, and Suswono of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), who are on the ticket of a big electoral alliance, the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), as well as independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun and running mate Kun Wardana.

In the survey published by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) on Wednesday, the Pramono-Rano pair’s electability rating grew by 13.2 percentage points from 28.4 percent in September to 41.6 percent in October.

While Ridwan and Suswono nosedived from 51.8 to 37.4 percent and Dharma and Kun still polled in the single digits in the survey, which took place after the first election debate and about a month before voting day on Nov. 27.

The remaining 14 percent of respondents were undecided, a slight increase from 12 percent last month.

LSI polled 1,200 respondents of voting age across the capital in person from Oct. 10 to 17, and the results of the survey had a 2.9 percent margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.