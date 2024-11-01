TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
As Ridwan's polling figures slip, Prabowo signals support

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 1, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto (left) converses with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil during a dinner at Garuda restaurant on Jl. Sabang in Central Jakarta on Thursday. (Instagram/@prabowo)
Indonesia Decides

President Prabowo Subianto has offered a gesture of support for Jakarta gubernatorial hopeful Ridwan Kamil, as the candidate loses ground in opinion polls and struggles to energize supporters of the parties backing him.

Amid Prabowo’s packed agenda after being sworn in as the country’s eighth president in late October, he shared a dinner on Thursday with Ridwan at a Padang restaurant in Sabang, Central Jakarta. Photos and videos of the dinner appeared on both of their Instagram accounts.

Alhamdulillah [thank God], an hour of joking and discussing many things,” Ridwan wrote in a caption accompanying his post. “Thank you, Mr. President, for this very special time.”

The dinner came as Ridwan, a West Java native and a former governor of the province, suffers a notable dip in public opinion polls.

His rival Pramono Anung, meanwhile, who is running alongside actor-turned-politician Rano Karno, has been gaining traction among Jakarta voters, partially as a result of the campaign’s use of the name Si Doel, the titular character in the popular 1990s Betawi-centric soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan, whom Rano played. The Betawi people are the native inhabitants of Greater Jakarta.

Read also: Pramono overtakes Ridwan in latest Jakarta governor race opinion poll

A recent survey by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) found that support for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)-backed pair had grown significantly, from 28.4 percent in September to 41.6 percent in October. 

More in Indonesia

Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on May 27, 2024. They were calling for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and former first lady Iriana Widodo gesture to a waving crowd on Oct. 20, 2024, as they prepare to board the Indonesian Air Force’s VVIP plane at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta to return to their hometown of Surakarta, Central Java.
Regional Elections

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says
Stock illustration of child abuse
Archipelago

Jambi Police nab 'pesantren' head for alleged sexual abuse

A toll road officer shows the car TvOne news company involved in a fatal accident on the Pemalang-Batang Toll Road, Central Java, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Three of five individuals in the minibus, including the driver, died after being hit by a truck from behind when the car was stopping on the road shoulder.
Society

Fatal truck accidents highlight poor driver working conditions
A general view of the opening ceremony of the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 21, 2024. The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Oct. 21 with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's voracious destruction of biodiversity.
Editorial

No more cop-outs
Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Regulations

Court orders lawmakers to draft new manpower law

Academia

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle
Middle East and Africa

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Regional Elections

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says
Archipelago

Jambi Police nab 'pesantren' head for alleged sexual abuse
Economy

Young Indonesians storming the stock market
Society

Extreme heat to pass, but not the hot climate: Weather bodies
Opinion

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption
