TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Govt to make KPK sole graft-fighting agency

Antigraft activists have called for the empowerment of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after an amendment to the KPK Law brought the once-powerful institution into a rapid decline.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 11, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Govt to make KPK sole graft-fighting agency Rest in peace: Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) lay flower petals and signs atop a fake casket in front of the KPK's headquarters in Kuningan, Central Jakarta, in this undated file photo, in a demonstration declaring the “death” of the institution. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

A

mid criticism of a toothless Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and poor graft-fighting efforts in the country, the government has said it is considering making the agency the sole institution in the country with the authority to investigate and prosecute graft cases. 

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said it was reasonable to question whether the country still needed the KPK, more than two decades after its establishment, as other law enforcement institutions such as the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) also investigated and prosecuted corruption. 

He said if everything could be handled by the police and the AGO, it would be better to unify corruption eradication responsibilities under just one institution. This, he added, would require reforms to the Corruption Law.

“So, if we refer to the UN Convention Against Corruption, the main pressure point is bribery. There has been much input from law enforcement, academics and activists involved in the fight against corruption” advocating for a focus on bribery in eradicating corruption, he told reporters on Tuesday after an event commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day, which fell the day before.

Read also: New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft 

Antigraft activists have called for the empowerment of KPK after an amendment to the KPK Law brought the once-powerful institution into a rapid decline. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A series of gross violations of the antigraft body’s code of ethics involving former chairman Firli Bahuri and former deputy chairman Lili Pintauli Siregar hurt the agency’s reputation further. 

Firli was forced to resign from his position last year after the Jakarta Police named him a suspect for allegedly extorting former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, whom the KPK helped bring to justice on accepting bribes. Lili stepped down just before she faced a disciplinary hearing on allegations of accepting gratuities.

The influence of the police in the KPK is also growing, with more high-ranking officers being transferred into leadership and supervisory positions.

Read also: Police unveil new antigraft corps

Transparency International said the diminishing performance of the KPK and the backsliding of democracy were among the major factors worsening corruption in the country. Indonesia scored 34 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) last year, the same as its score the year before. Indonesia’s CPI standing reached its all-time peak in 2019 with a score of 40 and afterward went into steady decline as a result of the amendment of the KPK Law.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports

Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports

Related Articles

Police unveil new antigraft corps

KPK investigates acting Pekanbaru mayor for alleged corruption

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Related Article

Police unveil new antigraft corps

KPK investigates acting Pekanbaru mayor for alleged corruption

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports

Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports

More in Indonesia

 View more
Rest in peace: Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) lay flower petals and signs atop a fake casket in front of the KPK's headquarters in Kuningan, Central Jakarta, in this undated file photo, in a demonstration declaring the “death” of the institution.
Politics

Govt to make KPK sole graft-fighting agency
Workers clear fallen trees at the Monkey Forest tourist attraction in Ubud, Gianyar regency, Bali, on Dec. 10, 2024. Three trees fell due to strong wind and heavy rain, killing a Frenchwoman and a South Korean woman visiting the tourism site while another South Korean was severely injured.
Archipelago

Two foreign visitors killed in tree collapse in Monkey Forest

President Prabowo Subianto looks on during a meeting with United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2024.
Politics

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

Highlight
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Markets

Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Editorial

Narrow margin
President Prabowo Subianto looks on during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2024.
Politics

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

The Latest

 View more
Europe

EU’s green policy may spur Indonesia’s economy, but harm environment
Americas

Biden pushes new Russia, Iran, Korea, China effort before Trump term
Americas

Trump's unorthodox cabinet picks test party loyalty
Middle East and Africa

New Syria PM calls for Syrians abroad to return
Regulations

President Prabowo's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
Politics

Govt to make KPK sole graft-fighting agency
Economy

RI identifies 29 potential nuclear power plant sites
Economy

Chinese authorities are considering a weaker yuan as Trump trade risks loom, sources say
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.