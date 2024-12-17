TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPK searches central bank's headquarters

There was no breakdown of or details about the use of the funds.

Reuters
Jakarta
Tue, December 17, 2024

Center stage: The Bank Indonesia (BI) office building is seen on Feb. 26, 2020, in Central Jakarta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) raided the headquarters of the central bank in Jakarta on Monday in relation to a probe into alleged mishandling of a corporate social responsibility programme, the agency and the central bank said.

The office of central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo was among those raided, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. They declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

Bank Indonesia's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that Perry's office was raided. 

A spokesperson for the KPK confirmed the search took place but did not provide further details.

The central bank said it respected the investigation and would cooperate with the anti-graft agency.

The agency in September had said it was investigating CSR programmes run by financial regulators in 2023, including the central bank, for potential misuse of funds for personal gain, according to local media.

Perry in September said BI had cooperated with the probe, but defended the governance of its CSR funds.

"We can ensure that CSR or BI's social programmes have strong regulatory governance and their decision-making process is through stages," Perry told a press conference at the time. 

BI typically donates to education, social empowerment or religious foundations, instead of individuals.

The beneficiaries are selected following a survey and must meet a set of requirements, Perry said at the time, adding the board of governors decides on the size of such donations.

The central bank allocated Rp 1.6 trillion ($99.66 million) in 2023 for social programmes and projects supporting micro-, small- and medium-enterprises, as well as price stabilisation measures, according to BI budget documents provided to parliament. 

There was no breakdown of or details about the use of the funds.

The raid happened a day before the central bank starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with its decision due to be announced on Wednesday. It is expected to keep policy rates unchanged, according to a narrow majority of economists polled by Reuters.

Center stage: The Bank Indonesia (BI) office building is seen on Feb. 26, 2020, in Central Jakarta.
Politics

KPK searches central bank's headquarters
An officer displays counterfeit money in Rp 100,000 (US$6.22) denominations on Feb. 26. 2020, during a counterfeit money presentation at the Bank Indonesia building in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Counterfeit money investigation at local university in Gowa continues
The driver looks out from his locomotive window before departing from Gambir Station in Central Jakarta in this undated picture.
Archipelago

Transportation minister tests Jakarta-Yogyakarta direct train

High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

