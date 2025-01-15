TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Efforts to push Yahya out of NU chairmanship continue

Wahyoe Boediwardhana and Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Surabaya/Jakarta
Wed, January 15, 2025

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks to reporters on July 28, 2024, during a press briefing on the results of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.

ivals pushing for a snap election to oust Yahya Cholil Staquf from the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairmanship have continued their efforts ahead of the anniversary of the country’s largest Muslim organization.

NU is set to mark the 102nd anniversary of its founding on Thursday against a backdrop of simmering discontent from last year’s presidential election that has boiled over into a call for a leadership change.

A group called “Presidium to Save NU”, reportedly founded by NU clerics disappointed with the current chairmanship, has been pushing for a snap leadership election and Yahya’s removal. The group has accused Yahya of leading NU away from its traditionally neutral stance in politics last year, when the country held a general election, despite his pledge to uphold that principle.

Mas Maftuh of the Presidium to Save NU said the group was continuing to rally support for an NU extraordinary congress to remove Yahya by making visits to regional NU leaders in East Java, Banten, Kalimantan and Sumatra.

“We are still in the process of consolidating NU branches across Indonesia. We are following the advice of NU elders that a congress should be conducted in line with NU bylaws,” Maftuh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also: Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership

The Presidium to Save NU movement was reportedly initiated by Abdussalam Shohib, a former NU secretary-general under former chairman Said Aqil Siradj. Said Aqil ran for reelection as NU chair in 2021 but was defeated by Yahya.

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks to reporters on July 28, 2024, during a press briefing on the results of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.
Efforts to push Yahya out of NU chairmanship continue
A high school student poses with her mobile phone showing her social media applications on Nov. 28, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. Australia approved on Nov. 28, 2024, a social media ban for children aged under 16 after an emotive debate that has gripped the nation, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.
Calls for caution on social media minimum age limit plan
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration photo taken on May 17, 2022.
Viral treasure hunt game leads to damage to public facilities

A 30-kilometer long “mysterious” sea wall is found along the Tangerang coastal area of Banten in early January 2025. Authorities promise to dismantle it soon.
Government intensifies probe into 'mysterious' fence off Tangerang coast
Bald patch: Larges swaths of cleared land divides a smallholder oil palm plantation during a tree regeneration program on April 29, 2023, in Mesuji Raya district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Facing palm oil nonsense
Cars pass along Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Car sales plunge 14 percent in 2024 as EVs gain ground

Efforts to push Yahya out of NU chairmanship continue
Calls for caution on social media minimum age limit plan
Exports grow 2% in 2024 despite plunge in coal, CPO shipments
BI surprises markets with rate cut to boost domestic demand
Viral treasure hunt game leads to damage to public facilities
Culture minister to repatriate more daggers, ancient inscription
Ministry to push social media protections ahead of age-limit law
Investigation into ex-minister Thomas Lembong almost complete, AGO says

