Efforts to push Yahya out of NU chairmanship continue

ivals pushing for a snap election to oust Yahya Cholil Staquf from the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairmanship have continued their efforts ahead of the anniversary of the country’s largest Muslim organization.
NU is set to mark the 102nd anniversary of its founding on Thursday against a backdrop of simmering discontent from last year’s presidential election that has boiled over into a call for a leadership change.
A group called “Presidium to Save NU”, reportedly founded by NU clerics disappointed with the current chairmanship, has been pushing for a snap leadership election and Yahya’s removal. The group has accused Yahya of leading NU away from its traditionally neutral stance in politics last year, when the country held a general election, despite his pledge to uphold that principle.
Mas Maftuh of the Presidium to Save NU said the group was continuing to rally support for an NU extraordinary congress to remove Yahya by making visits to regional NU leaders in East Java, Banten, Kalimantan and Sumatra.
“We are still in the process of consolidating NU branches across Indonesia. We are following the advice of NU elders that a congress should be conducted in line with NU bylaws,” Maftuh said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Presidium to Save NU movement was reportedly initiated by Abdussalam Shohib, a former NU secretary-general under former chairman Said Aqil Siradj. Said Aqil ran for reelection as NU chair in 2021 but was defeated by Yahya.
