Jakarta Post
Police chief asks subordinates to create social media accounts

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has asked regional police leaders to create special social media accounts to respond to public complaints before they go viral.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, February 1, 2025

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Jakarta's Presidential Palace. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

N

ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has asked regional police leaders to create special social media accounts to respond to public complaints before they go viral, an instruction conveyed during the National Police leadership meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

“So that whenever a certain incident occurs and a complaint is submitted [to the account], it can be immediately addressed. [It’s better that way] rather than waiting for the case to go viral [and then receive police attention],” Listyo said, as reported by kompas.com.

According to the police chief, cases tend to go viral if the authorities leave them unattended for more than three days.

“So, just respond by stating that the case is going to be handled soon,” Listyo continued, stressing that the follow-up must be done swiftly.

He said the fast-response policy not only applies to the National Police headquarters, but also to regional police offices. According to Listyo, this change can improve public perception of the National Police.

Throughout last year, the National Police received negative sentiment from the public because of its lack of speedy action in solving cases. 

The phrase "No Viral, No Justice" emerged in response to the agency’s perceived sluggishness, as law enforcement often acts only after cases gain widespread attention on social media.

One apparent example of the No Viral, No Justice phenomenon is the police’s move to arrest Pegi Setiawan, a fugitive for eight years, after a movie centered on the deaths of a 16-year-old couple named Vina and Eky in Cirebon, West Java, in 2016 became a social media sensation.

This aerial handout picture taken on December 21, 2024, and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Kawei Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province. Deforestation in Indonesia rose again last year, a local environmental NGO said on January 31, 2025 based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
Society

Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO
Cars wait to board a ferry at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten, on Jan. 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Authorities foil attempt to smuggle 700 birds in Banten
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Jakarta's Presidential Palace.
Politics

Police chief asks subordinates to create social media accounts

Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy

US backs out from JETP leadership role
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Editorial

Health checks for all
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

