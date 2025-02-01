Police chief asks subordinates to create social media accounts

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Jakarta's Presidential Palace. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has asked regional police leaders to create special social media accounts to respond to public complaints before they go viral.

N ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has asked regional police leaders to create special social media accounts to respond to public complaints before they go viral, an instruction conveyed during the National Police leadership meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

“So that whenever a certain incident occurs and a complaint is submitted [to the account], it can be immediately addressed. [It’s better that way] rather than waiting for the case to go viral [and then receive police attention],” Listyo said, as reported by kompas.com.

According to the police chief, cases tend to go viral if the authorities leave them unattended for more than three days.

“So, just respond by stating that the case is going to be handled soon,” Listyo continued, stressing that the follow-up must be done swiftly.

He said the fast-response policy not only applies to the National Police headquarters, but also to regional police offices. According to Listyo, this change can improve public perception of the National Police.

Throughout last year, the National Police received negative sentiment from the public because of its lack of speedy action in solving cases.

The phrase "No Viral, No Justice" emerged in response to the agency’s perceived sluggishness, as law enforcement often acts only after cases gain widespread attention on social media.

One apparent example of the No Viral, No Justice phenomenon is the police’s move to arrest Pegi Setiawan, a fugitive for eight years, after a movie centered on the deaths of a 16-year-old couple named Vina and Eky in Cirebon, West Java, in 2016 became a social media sensation.