‘Please respect my privacy’: Sri Mulyani bids farewell as finance minister

Former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes a selfie with journalists following a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The former finance minister has never talked directly in public about how her private residence became a target of looting during the recent unrest in the country

F ormer finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati handed over her role to economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa on Tuesday, in a ceremony in which she made a plea for people to respect her privacy.

She was among the five members of President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet who were replaced in a major reshuffle on Monday, following weeklong protests and riots that had shaken the country.

“I bid my farewell this morning and I plead that from now on please respect my privacy as a citizen,” she said during her speech at the ceremony.

Having served three presidents in the last 14 years as the country’s finance chief, the renowned economist has built her reputation as someone with integrity who earned respect from the international community for her prudence in managing the state finances. But she also gained criticisms for her failures to prevent corruption among tax officials.

There had long been rumors about her resignation due to pressures to achieve President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious programs, with the latest one emerging after her private residence South Tangerang, a city in the southern part of Jakarta, became one of the targets of angry mobs at the peak of nationwide protests against lawmakers’ excessive salaries.

Witnesses said the mobs, who were not residents of the area, looted her house twice early on Aug. 31. The former minister and her family were not in the house when the home invasion took place.