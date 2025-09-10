Police Chief Listyo retains post despite scandals, calls for resignation

After the storm: President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo after visiting injured police officers at the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, Jakarta, on Sept. 1, 2025. President Prabowo visits officers who are wounded during clashes at a protest in Jakarta and instructs the police chief to grant them extraordinary promotions. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

D espite mounting scandals and calls for his resignation, National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has retained his post and has become the country’s longest-serving police chief in years, although his tenure has been marred by police brutality and persistent abuses of power.

A 1991 graduate of the National Police Academy, Listyo steadily climbed the ranks, serving in several regional and strategic roles, including as police chief in Pati, Sukoharjo, and later in Surakarta, where he first built ties with then-mayor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

His career accelerated after Jokowi became president in 2014, when Listyo was appointed as the president’s adjutant, later promoted to lead the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and ultimately named national police chief in 2021.

Listyo has remained in his post under President Prabowo Subianto after Jokowi, who leveraged his influence to back Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, his eldest son, in last year’s election, reportedly suggesting that the new president keep the police general in his administration.

As police chief, Listyo has championed his flagship program, Presisi, presented as a blueprint for modernizing the police force, restoring public trust and promoting more accountable, service-oriented policing.

However, persistent issues of impunity and misconduct within the force have overshadowed the reform efforts, fueling skepticism about whether meaningful change is possible.

