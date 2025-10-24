TheJakartaPost

Gibran completes first year in largely symbolic role

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka gestures before President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka gestures before President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool)

I

n his first year in office, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has taken on a largely symbolic role, with limited involvement in major policy discussions and cabinet decisions, while continuing his blusukan (impromptu visits) to maintain public support, analysts say. 

Despite holding the nation’s second-highest office, analysts say Gibran has yet to play a meaningful role, as seen in his lack of substantial duties beyond ceremonial appearances, his exclusion from strategic meetings and minimal engagement in policy decisions. This situation has fueled the public perception that Gibran functions more as a benchwarmer.

Under the country's presidential system, the president holds practically all executive powers, while the Constitution says the vice president plays a role in assisting the president, with responsibilities that vary depending on the whims of the president.

“It seems that after a year in office, the Vice President’s performance has not been visible, apart from domestic working visits related to certain events or visits to disaster victims […] There has been no major breakthrough so far,” political analyst Lili Romli told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

A month after his inauguration in October of last year, Gibran launched a public complaints desk, called Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President), at his office in Central Jakarta to provide a direct channel for more than 270 million Indonesians to file reports on a variety of issues.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the program gradually faded from the spotlight in subsequent months due to limited publicity and media coverage amid reports of pushback from within President Prabowo Subianto’s circle over concerns that Gibran was overstepping his supporting role.

Read also: Gibran grapples with shrinking influence six months into vice presidency

