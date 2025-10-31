TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo rejects authoritarian label

President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday he does not consider himself an authoritarian leader and that he is open to criticism.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 31, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T19:36:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday he did not consider himself an authoritarian leader and that he is open to criticism.

Speaking at an event at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, the President said he often spent his nights watching podcasts, including those criticizing his leadership.

“I often watch podcasts at night and sometimes I get annoyed, but I take notes [on criticisms],” he said. “Is it true, am I really authoritarian? I don’t think so,” he added.

Prabowo said criticism was good to prevent leaders from falling into mistakes, urging future leaders not to fear criticism or even slander.

He recalled a mentor’s words earlier in his life that: “If you are slandered, it means [people] notice you or are feeling threatened by you”.

“Criticism is good. But I have a philosophy that in serving the nation, one must not be driven by resentment,” he added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Don't stop criticizing me, Prabowo urges

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Related Articles

Doubts cloud Prabowo’s Portuguese language push

Trump signs Malaysia trade and rare earths deal

Land conversion puts self-sufficiency at risk

Kamala Harris says may 'possibly' run again for White House

How authoritarians twist language into weapons

Related Article

Doubts cloud Prabowo’s Portuguese language push

Trump signs Malaysia trade and rare earths deal

Land conversion puts self-sufficiency at risk

Kamala Harris says may 'possibly' run again for White House

How authoritarians twist language into weapons

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of a music concert.
Society

K-pop concert promoter Mecima Pro director arrested in fraud case
Passengers hop on a Transjakarta electric bus on Sept. 9, 2024, at the Bundaran Senayan bus stop in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Transjakarta fare hike plan stirs debate
Activists hold a banner condemning violence against women during a street protest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Jakarta on Nov. 25, 2024.
Society

Women's protection at stake amid shrinking budget, weak focus

Highlight
Routine check: Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) officers conduct a routine field check on a snack shop in Batang regency, Central Java on April 4, 2023.
Economy

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Civil servants of the Banda Aceh Population and Civil Registry Agency helps citizens in making their e-ID cards at the agency's office in Banda Aceh, Aceh on March 3, 2025, the first working day during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Remote work dilemma
Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifatul Choiri Fauzi (left) sits next to the ministry's secretary Titi Eko Rahayu (center) and women's rights protection deputy Desy Andriani (right) during a press conference at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2025. The ministry has received more than 25,000 cases of violence involving at least 27,325 child and women as victims in the past year since October 2024.
Society

Women's protection at stake amid shrinking budget, weak focus

The Latest

 View more
Society

K-pop concert promoter Mecima Pro director arrested in fraud case
Family Matters

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia forecasts bright days ahead amid growth and expansion
FEATURES

When aging women become monsters: The horror trope we can’t escape
Economy

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Art & Culture

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling
Companies

Hyundai Motor keen to take part in Indonesian national car plan, ministry says
Companies

Freeport asks to restart operations at unaffected Papua mines
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo rejects authoritarian label

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.