Prabowo rejects authoritarian label

President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday he does not consider himself an authoritarian leader and that he is open to criticism.

Speaking at an event at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, the President said he often spent his nights watching podcasts, including those criticizing his leadership.

“I often watch podcasts at night and sometimes I get annoyed, but I take notes [on criticisms],” he said. “Is it true, am I really authoritarian? I don’t think so,” he added.

Prabowo said criticism was good to prevent leaders from falling into mistakes, urging future leaders not to fear criticism or even slander.

He recalled a mentor’s words earlier in his life that: “If you are slandered, it means [people] notice you or are feeling threatened by you”.

“Criticism is good. But I have a philosophy that in serving the nation, one must not be driven by resentment,” he added.

