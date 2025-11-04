Jakarta expects more rain as falling trees kill two

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The weather agency has sounded the alarm about extreme rainfall expected to hit Jakarta this week.
arts of Jakarta have seen heavy flooding following days of torrential downpour, prompting the city administration and disaster authorities to move quickly in anticipation of more hydrometeorological emergencies looming over the capital.
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), some 322 homes were inundated and 553 residents affected across South Jakarta as of Saturday due to heavy rainfall.
Among the areas still affected is Jati Padang subdistrict in Pasar Minggu district, where homes have been submerged for five consecutive days after a 15-meter section of an embankment collapsed on one side and a 25-m section failed on the other on Thursday.
Residents said that they have yet to receive any aid including food and medicine, forcing many to ration any remaining dry food they have left, while others were forced to wade through stagnant water to obtain basic supplies from nearby convenience stores, Kompas.com reported.
The recent hydrometeorological disaster in the capital has also claimed at least two lives. On Oct. 26, a 50-year-old man died when a tree toppled onto his car on Jl. Metro Pondok Indah Raya in South Jakarta amid heavy rain and strong winds. On Thursday, another incident occurred on Jl. Dharmawangsa, also in South Jakarta, when two large trees fell on a passing car, killing the driver.
In response, the Jakarta Parks and Urban Forest Agency is intensifying pruning and replacement of trees at risk of falling across green belts and public spaces in the capital.
