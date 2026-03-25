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Yaqut returns to KPK detention

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has returned high-profile graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas back to its detention facility after briefly placing him under house arrest for Idul Fitri, following public criticism of favoritism.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, March 25, 2026 Published on Mar. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-03-24T21:13:29+07:00

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Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks toward an interview room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s building in Jakarta, on Aug. 7, 2025. Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks toward an interview room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s building in Jakarta, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he anticorruption agency has returned high-profile suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas back to its detention facility after briefly placing him under house arrest for Idul Fitri, in a controversial decision that has sparked public criticism of favoritism and a demand for the same treatment from another detainee Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer.

Yaqut, a suspect in the alleged misallocation of haj quota at the Religious Affairs Ministry two years ago when he was a minister, underwent a health check at National Police Hospital a day before being sent back to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detention facility in Jakarta on Tuesday.

KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo stopped short of commenting whether Yaqut has medical conditions that justify him being furloughed for five days, but said their investigation into Yaqut continues.

“We ensure that the case investigation will continue in accordance with legal procedures as we complete the investigation files immediately for prosecution,” Budi told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The KPK has come under fire for the alleged favoritism and lack of transparency when releasing Yaqut from detention and placed him under house arrest for the holiday from March 19 following a request from his family.

Read also: KPK under fire over Yaqut’s house arrest

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The agency revealed the transfer to the public on March 21 only after the news about Yaqut’s absence in the detention center was broken by the wife of Noel, a defendant in an extortion case at the Manpower Ministry who was visiting her husband at the KPK facility.

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